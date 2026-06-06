UFC Fight Night: Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Vegas 118 goes down today at the Meta APEX, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC Vegas 118 Full Fight Card Odds

Belal Muhammad (-110) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (-110)

Brendan Allen (-180) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (+150)

Fares Ziam (-310) vs. Tom Nolan (+250)

Bryce Mitchell (-125) vs. Santiago Luna (+105)

Iwo Baraniewski (-425) vs. Junior Tafa (+330)

Matt Schnell (+350) vs. Alessandro Costa (-455)

Marcus McGhee (-440) vs. John Yannis (+340)

Bruno Silva (-118) vs. Edgar Chairez (-102)

Priscila Cachoeira (+110) vs. Chelsea Chandler (-130)

Jordan Leavitt (+150) vs. Joanderson Brito (-180)

Jeisla Chaves (-278) vs. Yuneisy Duben (+225)

Ketlen Souza (-325) vs. Ariana Carnelossi (+260)

UFC Vegas 118 Moneyline Bets

Belal Muhammad to Defeat Gabriel Bonfim (-110)

Belal Muhammad (red gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

While Muhammad does come into the night following back-to-back losses, he’s only been fighting top welterweight competition during the last few years. This is a big step up for Bonfim, and even if he is capable of rising to the occasion it’s still hard to pass up such close odds on a fighter with as much top-level experience as Muhammad.

Bryce Mitchell to Defeat Santiago Luna (-125)

Bryce Mitchell (red gloves) reacts to defeating Kron Gracie (blues gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Similar to Muhammad vs. Bonfim, Mitchell has shared the Octagon with some of the biggest names at featherweight during his UFC run. “Thug Nasty” put on a strong showing in his bantamweight debut against Said Nurmagomedov, and he arguably represents an even bigger step up for Luna than the one Bonfim faces against Muhammad.

Bruno Silva to Defeat Edgar Chairez (-118)

Bruno Silva (red gloves) fights Joshua Van (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This flyweight tilt is a clear pre-event candidate for “Fight of the Night” honors, and I think Silva will be able to at least temporarily stifle Chairez’s attempt to break into the Top 15 after “Bulldog” came a scorecard shy of upsetting Charles Johnson in his last outing.

UFC Vegas 118 Prop Bets

Chelsea Chandler vs. Priscila Cachoeira Goes Over 2.5 Rounds (-130)

Priscila Cachoeira (red gloves) reacts after defeating Ariane Lipski (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Pechanga Arena. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The loser of this fight will almost certainly be cut, which may mean the neither woman will want to take any especially big risks here. While they’ve both finished opponents inside the Octagon, it feels more likely that this one will end up in the hands of the judges.

Ketlen Souza to Defeat Ariane Carnelossi via Decision (-115)

Yazmin Jauregui (red gloves) fights Ketlen Souza (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at Sphere. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While Chandler vs. Cachoeira is close to a pick ‘em, Souza is decidedly the favorite in this strawweight matchup. With only one submission since joining the UFC, “Esquentadinha” should control the majority of this fight before ultimately getting her hand raised via decision.

Iwo Baraniewski to Defeat Junior Tafa via Submission (+300)

Iwo Baraniewski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Austen Lane (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

It’s obviously tempting to pick Baraniewski to score another quick knockout here, but the Polish finisher is facing a fighter with a massive weakness on the ground. Tafa’s best chance of winning will be if the fight stays standing, and at more than 3-1 odds it’s tempting to pick Baraniewski to bring things to the ground and end the fight with a submission.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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