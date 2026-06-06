UFC Fight Night: Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim Full Card Picks & Predictions
The UFC returns to home to Las Vegas this weekend for another UFC Fight Night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 fights on the card.
The main event will see former UFC welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad attempt to snap a two-fight skid when he takes on Gabriel Bonfim, who stopped Randy Brown in his first UFC headliner last November.
The co-main event is also a massive fight for the middleweight division, as #4-ranked contender Brendan Allen will try to defend his #4 ranking against Edmen Shahbazyan after “The Golden Boy” went 3-0 and scored a pair of first-round knockouts in 2025.
UFC Vegas 118 Main Card Predictions
Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Muhammad suffer a third-straight loss here, but “Remember the Name” will be able to draw on an impressive gas tank and championship experience the longer things go against Bonfim.
(Pick: Muhammad)
Brendan Allen vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Shahbazyan’s three-fight win streak has helped rebuild some of the hype he had when he first joined the UFC, but this is a massive step up against the promotion’s #4-ranked middleweight contender in Allen.
(Pick: Allen)
Fares Ziam vs. Tom Nolan
Both of these lightweights come into UFC Vegas 118 on strong win streaks, and hopefully Ziam will get the chance to face someone above him in the rankings if he can get things done again Nolan.
(Pick: Ziam)
Bryce Mitchell vs. Santiago Luna
As good as Luna has looked through his two UFC outings, Mitchell’s original booking against Victor Henry looked like it could have presented significantly more problems for him. Luna does have the chance to score the biggest win of his career, but “Thug Nasty” has shared the Octagon with a much higher level of competition.
(Pick: Mitchell)
Iwo Baraniewski vs. Junior Tafa
Tafa obviously has the power necessary to score the upset here if Baraniewski gets careless on the feet, and this matchup may present a good chance for “Rudy” to show off his ability to bring fights to the mat.
(Pick: Baraniewski)
UFC Vegas 118 Preliminary Card
Matt Schnell vs. Alessandro Costa
Schnell’s recent stretch of results leaves him in serious danger of being cut if he suffers another loss here, and the UFC hasn’t really done him any favors with this matchup against Costa.
(Pick: Costa)
Marcus McGhee vs. John Yannis
McGhee’s original matchup with Jakub Wiklacz was quite a bit more interesting than this one, but credit to Yannis for stepping up to try and secure his second win in less than two months.
(Pick: McGhee)
Bruno Silva vs. Edgar Chairez
This underrated flyweight matchup has all the makings of a potential “Fight of the Night” at UFC Vegas 118. Silva was one scorecard away from defeating Charles Johnson in a fight where he was at a significant height and reach disadvantage his last time out, and I think he’ll be able to overcome the size difference against Chairez in Las Vegas.
(Pick: Silva)
Chelsea Chandler vs. Priscila Cachoeira
The loser of this matchup will almost certainly see their time with the UFC come to an end, and I think Cachoeira’s toughness should allow her to grit out a decision.
(Pick: Cachoeira)
Jordan Leavitt vs. Joanderson Brito
This fight could produce some very fun scrambles if Leavitt is able to bring things to the ground, but Brito is rightfully favored to pick up his second win of the year here.
(Pick: Brito)
Jeisla Chaves vs. Yuneisy Duben
This matchup between Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners comes more than a year after Duben was knocked out in her promotional debut. Chaves didn’t exactly face stellar competition before defeating Sofia Montenegro to book her ticket to the UFC, but the Brazilian should be able to handle Duben and start her UFC career off with a win.
(Pick: Chaves)
Ketlez Souza vs. Ariane Carnelossi
Carnelossi returned from a significant layoff last November and was submitted by Talita Alencar, and unfortunately this looks to be another difficult matchup against her countrywoman Souza.
(Pick: Souza)
Be sure to check back with MMA KO later today for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Vegas 118.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.