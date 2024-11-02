Comeback King: Zalal Submits Shore at UFC Edmonton
Youssef Zalal is making the most of his UFC second chance, securing his third submission finish in a row at UFC Edmonton on November 2.
Zalal was released from the UFC after a four-fight skid in 2022; he was re-signed to the promotion in March 2023 and picked up back-to-back rear-naked choke finishes. 'The Moroccan Devil' came up against Shore on the prelims of UFC Edmonton and pulled off a huge upset finish.
Zalal forfeited the first round to Shore's boxing and grappling, before coming out in the second and rocking his adversary with a knee up the middle. Zalal followed Shore to the ground and worked his way to an arm-triangle submission.
Now 3-0 in his UFC return, and 6-3-1 overall in the UFC, Zalal should be looking at a main card spot in the future, potentially against a ranked featherweight opponent.