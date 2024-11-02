MMA Knockout

Comeback King: Zalal Submits Shore at UFC Edmonton

Youssef Zalal submits the submission specialist at UFC Edmonton.

Mathew Riddle

UFC

Youssef Zalal is making the most of his UFC second chance, securing his third submission finish in a row at UFC Edmonton on November 2.

Zalal was released from the UFC after a four-fight skid in 2022; he was re-signed to the promotion in March 2023 and picked up back-to-back rear-naked choke finishes. 'The Moroccan Devil' came up against Shore on the prelims of UFC Edmonton and pulled off a huge upset finish.

Zalal forfeited the first round to Shore's boxing and grappling, before coming out in the second and rocking his adversary with a knee up the middle. Zalal followed Shore to the ground and worked his way to an arm-triangle submission.

Now 3-0 in his UFC return, and 6-3-1 overall in the UFC, Zalal should be looking at a main card spot in the future, potentially against a ranked featherweight opponent.

