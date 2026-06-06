UFC Fight Night: Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim Live Stream Results & Highlights

The UFC returns home to Las Vegas today (June 6) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a huge welterweight clash.

The main event features rising welterweight contender Gabriel Bonfim and former UFC titleholder Belal Muhammad, who currently finds himself on a two-fight skid after dropping a decision to Ian Machado Garry in his first outing since losing the welterweight belt.

Edman Shahbazyan will attempt to break into the middleweight rankings in the night’s co-main event, as he’s set to try and extend his three-fight win streak against the division’s #4-ranked contender Brendan Allen.

UFC Vegas 118 Live Results & Highlights

The UFC Vegas 118 main card also includes a huge lightweight clash between Tom Nolan and Fares Ziam, who comes into the night after winning his last six fights.

Fares Ziam (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Iwo Baraniewski will try to extend his undefeated record in a light heavyweight clash with Junior Tafa in the opening bout for the five-fight main card. The main card action is rounded out by Bryce Mitchell’s second bantamweight outing against Santiago Luna, who is stepping in to replace Victor Henry and will try to add a major name to his unbeaten résumé.

Bryce Mitchell (red gloves) fights Kron Gracie (blues gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The featured prelim for UFC Vegas 118 sees Alessandro Costa step in to replace Imanol Rodriguez for a matchup with Matt Schnell. Marcus McGhee also returns to take on a replacement opponent in John Yannis, who secured his first UFC win less than two months ago at UFC Winnipeg.

Jonathan Martinez (red gloves) fights Marcus Mcghee (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Other standout matchups from the prelims include the flyweight bout between Bruno Silva and Edgar Chairez, as well as a featherweight clash featuring Jordan Leavitt and Joanderson Brito. Undefeated women’s flyweight Jeisla Chaves also makes her promotional debut against fellow Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Yuneisy Duben.

Jack Shore (red gloves) fights Joanderson Brito (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | Jason Silva-Imagn Images

All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts. The prelim action for UFC Vegas 118 is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Vegas 118 Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Co-Main Event: Brendan Allen vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Fares Ziam vs. Tom Nolan

Bryce Mitchell vs. Santiago Luna

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Junior Tafa

UFC Vegas 118 Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Matt Schnell vs. Alessandro Costa

Marcus McGhee vs. John Yannis

Bruno Silva vs. Edgar Chairez

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Chelsea Chandler

Jordan Leavitt vs. Joanderson Brito

Jeisla Chaves vs. Yuneisy Duben

Ketlen Souza vs. Ariana Carnelossi