UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba Full Fight Card Predictions
The UFC returns to the APEX arena this weekend for a card with underrated potential.
A new women's strawweight title contender could be decided in the main event, and a host of UFC prospects brawl on the undercard for their chance in the spotlight.
UFC on ESPN 60 Quickfire Predictions
Mohammed Usman vs. Thomas Petersen
Petersen is playing withfire when he walks into range, grabbing his opponent's hands to close the distance. Because of this, he was pieced up by the lumbering Jamal Pogues in his UFC debut. He doesn't strike to build entries on the takedowns, where he works best. Unfortunately for him, Usman has the pop in his striking and is competent on the ground; it should be all Usman in this fight. (Pick: Usman)
Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova
I think Carolina's straight punches and southpaw stance will give Pudilova issues in this fight. Her length and evasiveness should allow her to cruise to a sloppy decision. (Pick: Carolina)
Loik Radzhabov vs. Trey Ogden
Ogden's a sleeper at lightweight, but I believe Radzhabov's pressure and grappling competence will win him this fight. He also has some slick boxing with nice slip-and-rip combinations. (Pick: Radzhabov)
Miranda Maverick vs. Dione Barbosa
Barbosa looks good, but Maverick is a huge step up in competition. Barbosa failed to impose her style against an inexperienced opponent in her last fight, and started to forfeit the battle due to fatigue. I believe if Maverick can avoid any hail mary finishes from Barbosa, she should be able to control the outcome of this fight. (Pick: Maverick)
Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Gibson
Back-to-back finish losses for 37-year-old Kelleher don't bode well for him going up against Gibson, who, despite his losing streak, had very competitive fights with Miles Johns and Brad Katona. Gibson's length and fighting style could cause serious issues for Kelleher, who might be a little gunshy since his KO loss to Cody Garbrandt. I see a motivated Cody Gibson picking up his first new-era UFC victory. (Pick: Gibson)
Hyder Amil vs. Jeong Yeong Lee
I think Amil's southpaw strikes will plague Lee in this fight. Lee fights heavily on the front foot, leaving him vulnerable to Amil's cruel inside leg kicks. He also has a tendency to lean, and I can see Amil thudding him with roundhouse kicks to the body. When Lee evades or steps out of range, he tends to drop his hands momentarily -- all these factors are opportunities for Amil to finish the fight. (Pick: Amil)
Doo Ho Choi vs. Bill Algeo
This is a difficult fight for both men, but I think Algeo's activity and length should take it. He's extremely good at using his reach as the taller man. Choi's last fight was a draw against Kyle Nelson over a year ago, and before that, he hadn't fought for over four years. Those were prime years for Choi, and Algeo stayed active throughout. (Pick: Algeo)
Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva
Durden has the potential to be a top contender at flyweight, he's got slick striking, good grappling, and great cardio. Silva always has the nuclear option with his finishing ability, but he'll be the shorter man, and Durden's solid fundamentals should help a lot. (Pick: Durden)
Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
Kruschewsky is returning from a devastating KO loss to Elves Brener eight months ago. In that fight, he showed that he was hittable, especially against long combination punchers, and was susceptible to left-hand counters, too. Boxing is Holobaugh's bread and butter, and I think he can find similar success in this fight. (Pick: Holobaugh)
Steve Garcia vs. Seung Woo Choi
If you're going to enter a boxing firefight with anybody in the UFC, you don't want it to be Steve Garcia. Choi has shown that he can be cracked by good counter punchers, and I think Garcia's the guy. (Pick: Garcia)
Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park
Tavares is probably the most experienced and well-rounded fighter Park has faced in the UFC. He also has remarkable takedown defense, and grappling is where Park works. I don't see Park having an easy time on the feet against Tavares, and I don't see him easily imposing his grappling. I'll ride with the underdog Tavares. (Pick: Tavares)
Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba
Lemos holds more advantages in this fight for me than Jandiroba does: Striking, power, finishing instinct, and level of competition. I'm not sure Jandiroba has the physicality to compete with Lemos in this fight, so I'm picking 'Amandinha'. (Pick: Lemos)
