UFC 304: Paddy Pimblett Reveals Four-Fight Plan to Reach Lightweight Title
Paddy Pimblett doesn't think he's too far away from a shot at the UFC lightweight title, but he knows he's got some work to do.
UFC 304: Bobby Green Legally Changes His Name, Paddy Pimblett’s Witty Response
Unranked in arguably the UFC's toughest division, Liverpool's Pimblett has the chance to break through to the lightweight rankings at UFC 304, when he takes on #15 contender King Green on July 27th in Manchester, England.
Pimblett (21-3) has won five-straight fights since his UFC debut in 2021, picking up his biggest win to date in the form of legendary lightweight Tony Ferguson, defeating the former interim champion by decision at UFC 296 last December.
Four Fights And Then A Title
UFC veteran Green will be the final fight of Pimblett's contract, leaving "The Baddy" at a crossroads of sorts for where he wants to take his career. If it's not fighting influencers for millions, Pimblett sees a potential path to title contention.
"Bobby Green, then I fight [Renato] Moicano," Pimblett told New York Post Sports (h/t Champ RDS). "Moicano, ranked ten at the minute. But then he's fighting [Benoit] Saint Denis, isn't he? So, he could win or lose and could end up going up or going down. But, I'd love like Moicano and then [Beneil] Dariush would be perfect. What's he, ranked seven, ranked eight? Then, someone in the top five and then obviously go for the belt if possible."
Renato Moicano is targeted to meet Benoit Saint-Denis in the main event of UFC Paris on Sep. 28th while #7-ranked Beneil Dariush is still left without an opponent.
Should Pimblett get through this gauntlet of ranked talent (starting with King Green later this month), there's still a matter of beating a Top 5 contender to earn his place among the best in the division. Though, that won't be easy, as the Top 5 at lightweight consists of: Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Mateusz Gamrot.
Pimblett: "We're Prize Fighters At The End Of The Day..."
Of course, the road to the UFC title isn't the only direction Pimblett could go in after his fight with Green, as the 29-year-old has hinted at free agency - if the money is right...
"I’ll be negotiating after this fight," Pimblett told Best Online Poker Sites. "One of these f*****g stupid influencers might get on and want to have me a boxing match for a couple of million. And I’ll be in!”
"Jake Paul has gained a little bit of respect from me," Pimblett said of the influencer-turned-boxer fighting BKFC's Mike Perry next. "If Jake Paul sends a contract over for a couple of million dollars and wants to fight me, let’s do it. We’re prize fighters at the end of the day. That’s what people forget. We do this to get paid. It’s all about money.”
We'll see if Paddy Pimblett favors money over legacy after his fight against King Green at UFC 304 on July 27th.
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.