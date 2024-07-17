UFC Fight Night Preview: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba, Best Fights & Full Card
The UFC returns to Las Vegas this Saturday for a Fight Night that features a main event between top strawweight contenders.
The Main Event
The main event will see former title challenger Amanda Lemos takes on her Brazilian compatriot Virna Jandiroba in a huge strawweight clash.
Lemos rebounded from her lopsided loss to strawweight queen Weili Zhang with a decision-victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298, while Jandiroba enters the matchup on a three-fight win streak that most recently saw her defeat Lupita Godinez in March.
The Co-Main Event
The night’s co-main event features longtime UFC veteran Brad Tavares squaring off with fellow middleweight contender Jun Yong Park.
“The Iron Turtle” had an impressive four-fight win streak snapped when he lost a close split decision to Andre Muniz last December, while Tavares is looking to rebound from a knockout-loss he suffered at the hands of Gregory Rodrigues earlier this year.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Hyder Amil vs. Jeong Yeong Lee
An unbeaten talent squares off with an exciting fighter on an eight-win streak. Lee has collected two UFC victories after he scored a pair of knockouts in under a minute on Road to UFC, and now “The Korean Tiger” is tasked with handing Amil his first loss following a second-round stoppage in the American’s UFC debut in February.
Doo Ho Choi vs. Bill Algeo
It’s been nearly eight years since Doo Ho Choi threw down with Cub Swanson in a fight that’s now enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame. “The Korean Superboy” was stopped in his next two bouts before he fought to a draw with Kyle Nelson last year, and if he wants to finally return to the win column he’ll have to find a way to best a well-rounded veteran in Algeo.
Fighters to Watch
Steve Garcia
After going 1-2 through his first three UFC bouts, Garcia has now put together an impressive three-fight win streak where he’s stopped every opponent with strikes. Seung Woo Choi will be desperate to win back-to-back fights after he was previously on a three-fight skid, but if Garcia can pick up another win it’ll allow him to move closer towards ranked featherweight opposition.
Dione Barbosa
Miranda Maverick was originally set to meet Tracy Cortez before the latter fighter was slotted into last week’s UFC Denver main event against Rose Namajunas, and now Barbosa steps in to meet Maverick on short notice. “The Witch” secured her first UFC victory at UFC 301 in March, and she’s currently on a four-fight win streak that includes a first-round submission on Dana White’s Contender Series that earned her a UFC contract.
Brian Kelleher
Always a fan favorite, Kelleher is currently on his first three-fight losing streak since 2013 and was stopped in the first round of all of those fights. “Boom” was admittedly taking on some of the bantamweight division’s top names during that run, but unless Kelleher can pick up a win against another veteran in Gibson his place on the UFC roster could be in jeopardy.
MMA Knockout will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba all throughout fight week, so be sure to check back on our home page for live results and highlights from all the action on fight night.
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jadiroba
• Co-Main Event: Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park
• Steve Garcia vs. Sueng Woo Choi
• Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
• Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva
• Doo Ho Choi vs. Bill Algeo
Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)
• Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Hyder Amil
• Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Gibson
• Miranda Maverick vs. Dione Barbosa
• Loik Radzhabov vs. Trey Ogden
• Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilová
• Mohammed Usman vs. Thomas Petersen
