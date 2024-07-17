UFC News: Clash Between Top-Ranked Contenders Added to August Fight Night Card
A pivotal fight for the strawweight division has been added to a UFC Fight Night card scheduled for August 24 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV.
Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci Set For August
Set to take place the week after a stacked UFC 305 event goes down in Perth, Australia, the UFC Fight Night card on August 24 currently lacks a main event but does feature some intriguing matchups across a number of weight classes.
According to Angela Hill via her 2Straws podcast (h/t Marcel Dorff), “Overkill” is now set to meet fellow top-ranked strawweight contender Tabatha Ricci in a huge matchup in Las Vegas.
A longtime fan favorite on her second stint with the UFC after first coming off The Ultimate Fighter Season 20, Hill is currently riding the momentum of back-to-back victories and most recently scored the first submission-win of her career when she caught Luan Punheiro in a guillotine choke in March.
“Overkill” sits two spots ahead of the #11-ranked Ricci in the strawweight rankings, but “Baby Shark” will be eager to vault into the Top 10 after she welcomed Tecia Pennington back to the UFC last March and won a closely-contested split decision.
A win for either woman would move them closer towards a crack at strawweight queen Zhang Weili, and given their respective rankings it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see the UFC bump Hill vs. Ricci up to main event status for an August 24 card that currently looks like this:
• Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci
• Roman Kopylov vs. Brunno Ferreira
• Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert
• Michael Morales vs. Neil Magny
• Dennis Buzukja vs. Danny Silva
• José Medina vs. Zach Reese
• Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop
• Josiane Nunes vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
• Cong Wang vs. Victoria Leonardo
