UFC Fight Night: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan Full Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV tonight (April 4) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.

The main event will see Chris Duncan try to extend his four-fight win streak and break into the UFC’s lightweight Top 15 when he takes on former title challenger Renato Moicano, who is currently the division’s #10-ranked contender.

The co-main event also features a former UFC title challenger in Virna Jandiroba, who returns for the first time since dropping a decision to Mackenzie Dern in a fight for the vacant strawweight belt. Jandiroba faces fellow top-ranked contender Tabatha Ricci, who is coming off a second-round finish of Amanda Ribas.

UFC Vegas 115 Main Card Predictions

Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan

Beneil Dariush (red gloves) fights Renato Moicano (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Provided that he doesn’t let Duncan goad him into a straight-up firefight on the feet, Moicano should be able to rebound here and halt the Scotsman’s winning streak after dropping back-to-back fights.

(Pick: Moicano)

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci

Yan Xiaonan (red gloves) fights against Virna Jandiroba (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jandiroba’s rematch with Dern may have been her only chance to win a UFC title, but I still think the 37-year-old will take care of Ricci here and remind fans that she’s one of the promotion’s best strawweights.

(Pick: Jandiroba)

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribeiro

After losing back-to-back fights via KO/TKO, Ribeiro finds himself matched up with another dangerous finisher in the unbeaten Yakhyaev.

(Pick: Yakhyaev)

Rafael Estevam vs. Ethyn Ewing

Ewing has the chance to spoil another undefeated record here after a stunning upset over Malcolm Wellmaker in his UFC debut, but I think Estevam will be well-prepared to avoid suffering a similar fate even while moving up a division.

(Pick: Estevam)

Tommy McMillen vs. Manolo Zecchini

Set to compete for the first time since being stopped by Morgan Charriere in his own promotional debut more than two and a half years ago, Zecchini has been handed a brutal return fight against the undefeated McMillen.

(Pick: McMillen)

Robert Ruchala vs. Jose Delano

William Gomis (red gloves) fights Robert Ruchala (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

This has to be the most underrated fight on the card. Although Delano is rightfully favored, I’m going to slightly lean with former KSW titleholder Ruchala to pull off the upset after coming up short in his UFC debut.

(Pick: Ruchala)

UFC Vegas 115 Preliminary Card Predictions

Thomas Petersen vs. Guilherme Pat

Thomas Petersen (red gloves) reacts after defeating Don'Tale Mayes (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pat’s UFC debut wasn’t the most convincing victory in the world, and unless he eats something big here Petersen should be able to continue his trend of alternating wins and losses here and shatter the Brazilian’s undefeated record.

(Pick: Petersen)

Alessandro Costa vs. Stewart Nicoll

Alessandro Costa (red gloves) fights Alden Coria (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Both of these men are seriously in need of a win, and unfortunately for Nicoll I think the Australian will fall to 0-3 in the UFC when he enters the cage with Costa on Saturday.

(Pick: Costa)

Lando Vannata vs. Darrius Flowers

Lando Vannata is declared the winner by decision against Mike Grundy during UFC 262 at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

I don’t think I’m the only person that was surprised to find out that Vannata was still on the UFC roster when this fight was booked. It’s been nearly three years since fans got to see “Groovy” ply his trade in the Octagon, and even with potential ring rust I think he’ll be able to get things done against Flowers.

(Pick: Vanatta)

Hailey Cowan vs. Alice Pereira

Montse Rendon (red gloves) fights Alice Pereira (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Both of these women will enter the cage looking to pick up their first UFC wins, and I’ll side with the 20-year-old Pereira to get her hand raised after she was handed a tough matchup against Montse Rendon for her promotional debut.

(Pick: Pereira)

Azamat Bekoev vs. Tresean Gore

Azamat Bekoev (red gloves) fights Yousri Belgaroui (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Bekoev will be eager to get back on track here after being knocked out by Yousri Belgaroui, and it seems a near-certainty that Gore’s UFC run will come to an end if he suffers another loss.

(Pick: Gore)

Dione Barbosa vs. Melissa Gatto

Karine Silva (red gloves) fights Dione Barbosa (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Another loss could leave Barbosa in danger of being cut, and I expect that “The Witch” will return to the win column here in this battle between Brazilian flyweights.

(Pick: Barbosa)

Dakota Hope vs. Kai Kamaka III

Pedro Carvalho blocks against a Kai Kamaka kick during their PFL match on Friday, June 28, 2024, at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

I do believe that the UFC already had its eye on Hope, but the decision to match him up on short notice with a returning Kamaka makes it feel like the promotion just needed another fight to fill out this card. “The Fighting Hawaiian” has collected some highlight-reel finishes over his last few fights, and I think the veteran could spoil Hope’s UFC debut.

(Pick: Kamaka)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 115 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us later today for live results and highlights from all the action.