UFC Fight Night: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan Full Card Picks & Predictions
The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV tonight (April 4) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.
The main event will see Chris Duncan try to extend his four-fight win streak and break into the UFC’s lightweight Top 15 when he takes on former title challenger Renato Moicano, who is currently the division’s #10-ranked contender.
The co-main event also features a former UFC title challenger in Virna Jandiroba, who returns for the first time since dropping a decision to Mackenzie Dern in a fight for the vacant strawweight belt. Jandiroba faces fellow top-ranked contender Tabatha Ricci, who is coming off a second-round finish of Amanda Ribas.
UFC Vegas 115 Main Card Predictions
Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan
Provided that he doesn’t let Duncan goad him into a straight-up firefight on the feet, Moicano should be able to rebound here and halt the Scotsman’s winning streak after dropping back-to-back fights.
(Pick: Moicano)
Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci
Jandiroba’s rematch with Dern may have been her only chance to win a UFC title, but I still think the 37-year-old will take care of Ricci here and remind fans that she’s one of the promotion’s best strawweights.
(Pick: Jandiroba)
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribeiro
After losing back-to-back fights via KO/TKO, Ribeiro finds himself matched up with another dangerous finisher in the unbeaten Yakhyaev.
(Pick: Yakhyaev)
Rafael Estevam vs. Ethyn Ewing
Ewing has the chance to spoil another undefeated record here after a stunning upset over Malcolm Wellmaker in his UFC debut, but I think Estevam will be well-prepared to avoid suffering a similar fate even while moving up a division.
(Pick: Estevam)
Tommy McMillen vs. Manolo Zecchini
Set to compete for the first time since being stopped by Morgan Charriere in his own promotional debut more than two and a half years ago, Zecchini has been handed a brutal return fight against the undefeated McMillen.
(Pick: McMillen)
Robert Ruchala vs. Jose Delano
This has to be the most underrated fight on the card. Although Delano is rightfully favored, I’m going to slightly lean with former KSW titleholder Ruchala to pull off the upset after coming up short in his UFC debut.
(Pick: Ruchala)
UFC Vegas 115 Preliminary Card Predictions
Thomas Petersen vs. Guilherme Pat
Pat’s UFC debut wasn’t the most convincing victory in the world, and unless he eats something big here Petersen should be able to continue his trend of alternating wins and losses here and shatter the Brazilian’s undefeated record.
(Pick: Petersen)
Alessandro Costa vs. Stewart Nicoll
Both of these men are seriously in need of a win, and unfortunately for Nicoll I think the Australian will fall to 0-3 in the UFC when he enters the cage with Costa on Saturday.
(Pick: Costa)
Lando Vannata vs. Darrius Flowers
I don’t think I’m the only person that was surprised to find out that Vannata was still on the UFC roster when this fight was booked. It’s been nearly three years since fans got to see “Groovy” ply his trade in the Octagon, and even with potential ring rust I think he’ll be able to get things done against Flowers.
(Pick: Vanatta)
Hailey Cowan vs. Alice Pereira
Both of these women will enter the cage looking to pick up their first UFC wins, and I’ll side with the 20-year-old Pereira to get her hand raised after she was handed a tough matchup against Montse Rendon for her promotional debut.
(Pick: Pereira)
Azamat Bekoev vs. Tresean Gore
Bekoev will be eager to get back on track here after being knocked out by Yousri Belgaroui, and it seems a near-certainty that Gore’s UFC run will come to an end if he suffers another loss.
(Pick: Gore)
Dione Barbosa vs. Melissa Gatto
Another loss could leave Barbosa in danger of being cut, and I expect that “The Witch” will return to the win column here in this battle between Brazilian flyweights.
(Pick: Barbosa)
Dakota Hope vs. Kai Kamaka III
I do believe that the UFC already had its eye on Hope, but the decision to match him up on short notice with a returning Kamaka makes it feel like the promotion just needed another fight to fill out this card. “The Fighting Hawaiian” has collected some highlight-reel finishes over his last few fights, and I think the veteran could spoil Hope’s UFC debut.
(Pick: Kamaka)
MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 115 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us later today for live results and highlights from all the action.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.