19-year-old UFC fighter set to make history with September debut
UFC history will be made when one fighter steps into the Octagon for her promotional debut on September 13.
Taking place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, the third edition of Noche UFC is headlined by a featherweight clash that pits former title challenger Diego Lopes against surging contender and “Fighting Nerds” standout Jean Silva.
A huge women’s bantamweight bout between former titleholder Raquel Pennington and Norma Dumont is reportedly also in the works for the event, but it’s another recently-announced fight featuring a UFC newcomer that’s currently the talk of the MMA community.
Alice Pereira Set To Make UFC History
Following a unanimous decision victory that saw her claim the Cage Masters women’s bantamweight belt and attract the attention of the UFC, undefeated talent Alice Pereira is set to make her Octagon debut against Montserrat Rendon at Noche UFC 3.
Raul Rosas Jr. famously inked a UFC deal off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022 as a 17-year-old before he made promotional history by debuting at 18 years old at UFC 282, and the 19-year-old Pereira will be the youngest female fighter in UFC history when she steps into the cage for her own debut on September 13.
Mexico's Rendon Looks To Play Spoiler At Noche UFC 3
Outside of her last outing against the considerably more-experienced Samara Santos, Pereira has finished every opponent she’s faced and only made it to a second round once against Karla Lacerda before she ended things with strikes.
“Golden Girl” will once again be at a slight experience disadvantage at Noche UFC 3 when she meets Rendon, who also joined the promotion as an undefeated talent in 2023 and took a split decision over Tamires Vidal before suffering her first loss against Darya Zheleznyakova in March of last year.
Rendon should have plenty of support from the San Antonio crowd when the UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day, and Pereira’s high-profile debut against the Mexican bantamweight joins a Noche UFC card that is currently shaping up like this:
• Main Event: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
• Raquel Pennington vs. Norma Dumont
• Jared Gordon vs. Rafa Garcia
• Edgar Chairez vs. Alessandro Costa
• Jesus Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule
• Alice Pereira vs. Montserrat Rendon
