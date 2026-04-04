UFC Fight Night: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
UFC Vegas 115 goes down tonight (April 4) at the Meta APEX, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC Vegas 115 Full Fight Card Odds
• Renato Moicano (+136) vs. Chris Duncan (-162)
• Virna Jandiroba (-130) vs. Tabatha Ricci (+110)
• Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (-1450) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+850)
• Rafael Estevam (+120) vs. Ethyn Ewing (-142)
• Tommy McMillen (-1000) vs. Manolo Zecchini (+650)
• Robert Ruchala (+240) vs. Jose Delano (-298)
• Thomas Petersen (-120) vs. Guilherme Pat (+100)
• Alessandro Costa (-410) vs. Stewart Nicoll (+320)
• Lando Vannata (-225) vs. Darrius Flowers (+185)
• Hailey Cowan (+110) vs. Alice Pereira (-130)
• Azamat Bekoev (-650) vs. Tresean Gore (+470)
• Dione Barbosa (-125) vs. Melissa Gatto (+105)
• Dakota Hope (+124) vs. Kai Kamaka III (-148)
UFC Vegas 115 Moneyline Bets
Virna Jandiroba to Defeat Tabatha Ricci (-130)
Coming off a failed bid to claim the vacant UFC strawweight title, Jandiroba should be able to bounce back here against Ricci and distance herself from what was a fairly lackluster rematch with Mackenzie Dern.
Alice Pereira to Defeat Hailey Cowan (-130)
The UFC would definitely like to see the 20-year-old Pereira succeed in the Octagon, and this is a significantly more favorable matchup than her promotional debut against Montse Rendon.
Rafael Estevam to Defeat Ethyn Ewing (+120)
Ewing rightfully turned some heads with his upset-win over Malcolm Wellmaker, but it’s hard to pass up plus money on the undefeated Estevam.
UFC Vegas 115 Prop Bets
Robert Ruchala vs. Jose Delano – Fight Doesn’t Go The Distance (+110)
Both of these men have scored plenty of finishes in their careers and have also been finished themselves. With Delano looking to make a strong impression in his promotional debut and Ruchala also looking for his first UFC win, I don’t expect that this fight will make it to the judges’ scorecards.
Thomas Petersen vs. Guilherme Pat – Fight Will Start Round 3 (-145)
There’s always the chance of a big punch ending things any time two heavyweights enter the cage, but the respective styles of Petersen and Pat indicate that this matchup may go past the opening two rounds.
Azamat Bekoev to Defeat Tresean Gore via KO/TKO (+120)
Bekoev scored first-round knockouts in both of his UFC victories, and Gore unfortunately has been knocked out twice during a UFC run that will almost certainly come to an end on Saturday if he suffers another loss.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.