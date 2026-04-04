UFC Fight Night: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Vegas 115 goes down tonight (April 4) at the Meta APEX, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC Vegas 115 Full Fight Card Odds

• Renato Moicano (+136) vs. Chris Duncan (-162)

• Virna Jandiroba (-130) vs. Tabatha Ricci (+110)

• Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (-1450) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+850)

• Rafael Estevam (+120) vs. Ethyn Ewing (-142)

• Tommy McMillen (-1000) vs. Manolo Zecchini (+650)

• Robert Ruchala (+240) vs. Jose Delano (-298)

• Thomas Petersen (-120) vs. Guilherme Pat (+100)

• Alessandro Costa (-410) vs. Stewart Nicoll (+320)

• Lando Vannata (-225) vs. Darrius Flowers (+185)

• Hailey Cowan (+110) vs. Alice Pereira (-130)

• Azamat Bekoev (-650) vs. Tresean Gore (+470)

• Dione Barbosa (-125) vs. Melissa Gatto (+105)

• Dakota Hope (+124) vs. Kai Kamaka III (-148)

UFC Vegas 115 Moneyline Bets

Virna Jandiroba to Defeat Tabatha Ricci (-130)

Yan Xiaonan (red gloves) fights against Virna Jandiroba (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Coming off a failed bid to claim the vacant UFC strawweight title, Jandiroba should be able to bounce back here against Ricci and distance herself from what was a fairly lackluster rematch with Mackenzie Dern.

Alice Pereira to Defeat Hailey Cowan (-130)

Montse Rendon (red gloves) fights Alice Pereira (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The UFC would definitely like to see the 20-year-old Pereira succeed in the Octagon, and this is a significantly more favorable matchup than her promotional debut against Montse Rendon.

Rafael Estevam to Defeat Ethyn Ewing (+120)

Ethyn Ewing (blue gloves) fights Malcolm Wellmaker (red gloves) in the featherweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Ewing rightfully turned some heads with his upset-win over Malcolm Wellmaker, but it’s hard to pass up plus money on the undefeated Estevam.

UFC Vegas 115 Prop Bets

Robert Ruchala vs. Jose Delano – Fight Doesn’t Go The Distance (+110)

William Gomis (red gloves) fights Robert Ruchala (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Both of these men have scored plenty of finishes in their careers and have also been finished themselves. With Delano looking to make a strong impression in his promotional debut and Ruchala also looking for his first UFC win, I don’t expect that this fight will make it to the judges’ scorecards.

Thomas Petersen vs. Guilherme Pat – Fight Will Start Round 3 (-145)

Thomas Petersen (red gloves) fights Don’tale Mayes (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

There’s always the chance of a big punch ending things any time two heavyweights enter the cage, but the respective styles of Petersen and Pat indicate that this matchup may go past the opening two rounds.

Azamat Bekoev to Defeat Tresean Gore via KO/TKO (+120)

Ryan Loder (red gloves) fights with Azamat Bekoev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bekoev scored first-round knockouts in both of his UFC victories, and Gore unfortunately has been knocked out twice during a UFC run that will almost certainly come to an end on Saturday if he suffers another loss.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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