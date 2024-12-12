UFC Fight Night Tampa – Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley Fight Card Predictions
The UFC heads to Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL this Saturday (December 14) for the promotion’s final event of the year, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 of the night’s fights.
UFC Fight Night Tampa Main Card
Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley
Covington’s title fight against Leon Edwards last December was uninspiring to say the least, and if he has any intention of challenging for the belt again then this matchup with Buckley feels like a must-win for the former interim champion.
The performance against Edwards may have been a sign that Covington’s body can’t maintain the high-paced wrestling style that made him such an effective fighter for so many years, and while I have concerns about this being Buckley’s first five-round fight I have to pick “New Mansa” to extend his welterweight win streak.
(Pick: Buckley)
Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo
Three impressive wins after joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series established Quarantillo as a rising featherweight contender, but since then he’s alternated wins and losses across his last seven fights.
Swanson has actually also followed the same pattern across his last seven outings after snapping a four-fight skid in 2019, and as much as I’d like to see the 41-year-old continue to defy father time I’m going to slightly lean with Quarantillo here.
(Pick: Quarantillo)
Manel Kape vs. Bruno Silva
Kape fell just short of a title shot when he lost to Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304, and now “Starboy” will try to kick off a new winning streak against a surging opponent.
Silva’s current four-fight finishing streak has seen the Brazilian vault into the flyweight rankings, but other than Cody Durden those wins haven’t come against particularly established names and I have a hard time picking against Kape if this fight largely plays out on the feet.
(Pick: Kape)
Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby
Petrino suffered a stunning upset-loss to Anthony Smith in his last outing, and had he won that fight the Brazilian would have found himself in the UFC’s light heavyweight Top 15.
“Icão” won’t be able to break into the rankings against Jacoby, but given how the former kickboxer has looked as of late this matchup seems like a chance for Petrino to get back on track by scoring another finish after suffering the first loss of his career.
(Pick: Petrino)
Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos
As is often the case on UFC cards these days, this matchup between unranked bantamweights has all the makings of a potential Fight of the Night at UFC Tampa.
Yanez returned to the win column in a big way against Vinicius Salvador after being stopped in back-to-back fights, and I think the 31-year-old has the skills necessary to hand Marcos what would be his first loss and halt the significant momentum he’s already established in the UFC.
(Pick: Yanez)
Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos
I don’t love seeing fighters with so few MMA bouts competing in the UFC, but it was no surprise to see Stirling earn a contract after knocking out Phillip Latu on Dana White’s Contender Series in September.
Tokkos was matched up with another undefeated finisher in his UFC debut against Oumar Sy, and unfortunately for him I don’t expect this fight against Stirling to go much differently.
(Pick: Stirling)
UFC Fight Night Tampa Preliminary Card
Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar
I’m glad that Azaitar took some time off after back-to-back knockout losses, but while I do think he’s capable of sleeping Johnson early here I have to side with “The Menace” to put in a veteran performance and secure his second win in a row.
(Pick: Johnson)
Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose
I’m surprised to see Alvarez lined as such a significant favorite considering Klose’s UFC experience and the fact that he’s on a four-fight win streak, but while I do think there’s upset-potential in this fight I’ll side with Alvarez to utilize a pretty significant height and reach advantage.
(Pick: Alvarez)
Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla
Padilla’s finishing ability and near-reach parity with Woodson are certainly cause for concern here, but I have to pick “The Sniper” to score another win as he continues his march towards a fight against ranked featherweight opposition.
(Pick: Woodson)
Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima
Lima rightfully has quite a bit of hype behind after he stepped up for a short-notice UFC debut in June and submitted Muhammad Naimov, and while Johns will certainly challenge the Brazilian here “Jungle Boy” should pick up his second UFC win and fourteenth victory in a row.
(Pick: Lima)
Miranda Maverick vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
Horth deserves major props for making a quick turnaround here after defeating Ivana Petrović in November, but unfortunately for her Maverick is a clear step up in competition and is riding the momentum of three-straight wins.
(Pick: Maverick)
Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras
Taveras feels like the smart pick here given that he’s the younger man with less fight mileage, but even at 38 years old Grant is still a hard hitter and is more than capable of upsetting “The Savage” when the pair meet in Tampa.
(Pick: Grant)
Josefine Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez
Roridugez could be fighting for her spot on the UFC roster following back-to-back losses, and unfortunately for her she’s scheduled to kick off UFC Tampa against a talented fighter with an undefeated record in Knutsson.
(Pick: Knutsson)
