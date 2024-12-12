UFC Champ Ilia Topuria Told He Has ‘3 Good Fights’ Left before Lightweight Move
Diego Lopes was as surprised as the next guy when Ilia Topuria announced he'd moving up to lightweight in a recent interview.
Of course, that remains to be seen for the UFC Featherweight Champion, but Topuria's comments leave us to wonder whether the promotion will greenlight a future for him at 155lbs, or will he stay at 145lbs and keep defending his title there?
Topuria hasn't exactly cleaned out the division just yet but holds four wins over the Top 15, including knockouts of former champs Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, the Australian campaigning for a title rematch against Topuria off of the loss.
Lopes Reacts To Topuria's Lightweight Pursuit
Diego Lopes is another name that comes to mind for Topuria at featherweight, a fresh new contender riding a five-fight win streak, three of those over ranked competition this year.
"We were all surprised with what Ilia said that he wants to move to 155lbs, [saying] it was his last fight at 145lbs," Lopes told ESPN Deportes' Carlos Legaspi of Topuria's potential move to lightweight. "If really so, well I already raise my hand for a fight with Volkanovski, and now it's time for the UFC to decide."
What's Left For Topuria at Featherweight?
A dominant champion so far, Topuria has only one title defense to his credit against Holloway, one of the greatest featherweights of all time. While Lopes or his fellow featherweights may not be as big of a star, the Brazilian believes there's more work to be done for Topuria before vacating the title.
"There's about two or three fights left for him that are interesting in the division. There's the rematch with Volk, a fight with me, a fight with Movsar [Evloev]. I think he has three good fights in the division before going up to 155lbs and leaving the title," Lopes said.
"If it really is the decision that he is going to make, you know I'm here, when UFC makes the decision, see what they are going to do with the title, whether it's really going to vacate or not. We will be ready for the decision the UFC takes."
If Ilia Topuria's days at featherweight are indeed behind him, Diego Lopes would like nothing more than to fight Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant title.
Lopes is coming off a near-finish of former title challenger Brian Ortega at UFC 306 in September, cementing himself as a top contender.
