UFC just hit a low we haven’t seen in nearly a decade

UFC just hit a trend four weeks running that fans haven't seen in nearly a decade.

While UFC Vegas 104, 105, UFC Mexico City, and UFC London had some exciting finishes, they weren't awarded a single fight of the night bonus. UFC Vegas 105 marks the fourth event in a row where the UFC has not awarded a fight of the night.

Every event up until this point in 2025 has had a fight of the night awarded. Only one main event this year - Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues - has been awarded fight of the night.

It remains to be seen whether this trend is due to the quality of the fights or the UFC's decision to split the Fight of the Night bonus into two performance bonuses. The UFC hasn't seen this trend since UFC Fight Night 63 in 2015, which marked the end of a five-event drought for Fight of the Night bonuses.

