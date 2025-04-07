UFC 317 reportedly adds blockbuster heavyweight fight
UFC 317 is starting to take shape, with reports that an all-action heavyweight matchup is set for the Vegas PPV.
UFC 317 is set for June 28 on International Fight Week. It's rumored to host the return of either Dricus Du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev, or Jon Jones. While fans wait for official news, the best we can get is honest reporting from MMA media on smaller matchups.
Jhonata Diniz vs. Justin Tafa reported for UFC 317
The latest matchup reported for UFC 317 is Jhonata Diniz vs. Justin Tafa, first reported by Laerte Viana on Twitter.
Both men are coming off of losses. Diniz last fought Marcin Tybura in November 2024, where he lost his undefeated record by doctor stoppage. Tybura mashed Diniz's face with elbows in the dying seconds of the first round.
On the other hand, Tafa was knocked out in 35 seconds by the debuting Tallison Teixeira, who reportedly fights Derrick Lewis at UFC Nashville.
Without a grappler in sight, this matchup is a gift for both men, and an opportunity for either fighter to put their name on the map with a highlight-reel finish.
More MMA Knockout News
- Conor McGregor's crypto coin fails miserably
- Michael Chandler clears air on cheating controversies ahead of UFC 314
- UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy post-fight press conference free live stream
- UFC Fight Night main event sees Lerone Murphy extend unbeaten record vs. Josh Emmett
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.