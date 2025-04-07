Michael Chandler clears air on cheating controversies ahead of UFC 314
Michael Chandler is keen to address allegations after being blasted for cheating in his last few UFC performances.
All-action 'Iron Mike' has blessed the Octagon with some of the best fights in UFC history, but they aren't without controversy. The former Bellator champion has been held up on a plethora of fouls, including deliberate rabbit punching, fish hooking, and unsportsmanlike conduct.
Most notably, Chandler was put on blast by former foe Dustin Poirier for blowing bloody snot on his face and putting his fingers in his mouth to secure a choke. Chandler was also slammed by the MMA community for about a dozen back-of-the-head strikes in his rematch with Charles Oliveira.
'The narrative is tough' ... Michael Chandler is mildly bothered but mostly at peace with cheating allegations
Finally, Chandler has addressed these allegations.
"The narrative is tough, man," Chandler told MMA Fighting. "People don't really know me. . . . I know who I am at my core, I'm a guy who tries to do things right, tries to treat people right. . . . So, the cheating narrative is a little tough for me...
"[...] Did I grab Dustin Poirier's mouthpiece? Yes, I did, because I thought it was his chin. . . . Things happen in a fight. . . . Charles Oliveira dug his chin so deep into my eye socket that I thought I was going to go blind. . . I would never say that Charles Oliveira is a cheater..."
Chandler fights England's Paddy Pimblett in a lightweight contest at UFC 314.
How Paddy Pimblett reacted to Michael Chandler's cheating controversies
Pimblett branded Chandler a 'dirty b******' during his exclusive interview with MMA Knockout.
"If you're not cheating, you're not really trying," Pimblett said. "So I don't mind. That's not really on him. . . . That's on the referee to say to him. I was watching the second Charles fight the other day, and he [Chandler] punched him in the back of the head about 12 times before the ref said, ‘watch the back of the head’.
"[...] Obviously, the fish hook on one is a bit heavy. You know what I mean. Poirier’s saying he stuck his fingers in his mouth and pulled them. That's heavy. He can't be doing that. That's like headbutting someone to me. Or purposely kicking him in the balls.
"Everyone knows that anyway. He's a nice guy outside the cage. The second the door shuts, he's a dirty b-----d. "
With any hope, Chandler and Pimblett will have a clean fight this weekend at UFC 314.
