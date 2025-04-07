Jean Silva's teammate goes viral after brutal KO ahead of UFC 314
Brazil’s “Fighting Nerds” team has started to make major waves in the UFC in recent years, and it looks like they may have another serious prospect on their hands.
Currently the UFC’s #6-ranked middleweight contender, Caio Borralho was the first member of the “Fighting Nerds” to break into the UFC following back-to-back wins on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021.
“The Natural” was quickly followed by a number of his teammates, and now fighters like Mauricio Ruffy, Carlos Prates, and Jean Silva (who faces Bryce Mitchell this weekend at UFC 314) have all established themselves as legit contenders in their respective divisions.
Magno "The Violence" Dias Scores Another Finish
There are plenty of other promising young fighters at the Sao Paulo-based team that haven’t made it to the UFC yet, and one of those prospects was in action over the weekend at Brazil’s Future MMA 14.
Taking on the 7-1 Alessandro Albuquerque, Magno Dias started to really put his strikes together during the second round and forced Albuquerque to circle back to the center of the cage in order to try and regroup.
The aptly-nicknamed “The Violence” gave his opponent no chance to recover, and after putting Albuquerque on the back foot with a couple of jabs Dias landed a thunderous right hand that put his countryman flat on his back (clip courtesy of the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).
The incredible knockout preserved Dias’ 100% finishing rate in his six pro victories. It also puts him on a three-fight winning streak following his lone pro loss in 2021, which the-28-year-old rebounded from the following year before he missed all of 2023 and returned to stop the formerly-undefeated Cacá Carvalho last July.
