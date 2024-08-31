UFC Fighter Who Beat Jon Jones Says He Avoided Rematch, ‘He Was Out of PEDs’
Only one man can claim to have a win over Jon Jones on his professional fighting resume, and that's Matt Hamill.
Hamill took on Jones in The Ultimate Fighter season 10 finale, where the future champion promptly mauled him. However, Jones' aggression would be his undoing as he landed an illegal 12-6 elbow to Hamill's face, and the action was halted.
Referee Steve Mazzagatti originally took a point from Jones but called the fight off after he couldn't get a response from Hamill, who had blood in his eyes and is deaf. It was eventually ruled a disqualification victory for Hamill.
Hamill Trashes Jones
Jones' defeat remains one of the most contentious points in his career, with many fans and pundits looking to overturn it to a No-Contest. However, nobody is more keen to remind Jones of this loss than Hamill, who recently threw shade at Jones in an MMA Knockout Facebook comment:
"No worries," Hamill replied to a user claiming Jones can't be a GOAT because of his unclean record. "He lost to me. He refused to have a rematch. I guess he was out of PEDs. That's a bummer."
Jon Jones Lauds Dana White Using UFC Boss’s Infamous Quote
It's true, Hamill and Jones never had their rematch, and never will. Hamill's last fight was in 2018 for Maverick MMA, ending his professional MMA career with a record of 12-8.
