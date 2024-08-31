MMA Knockout

UFC Fighter Who Beat Jon Jones Says He Avoided Rematch, ‘He Was Out of PEDs’

Matt Hamill is keen to remind Jon Jones of his only UFC loss.

Only one man can claim to have a win over Jon Jones on his professional fighting resume, and that's Matt Hamill.

Hamill took on Jones in The Ultimate Fighter season 10 finale, where the future champion promptly mauled him. However, Jones' aggression would be his undoing as he landed an illegal 12-6 elbow to Hamill's face, and the action was halted.

Referee Steve Mazzagatti originally took a point from Jones but called the fight off after he couldn't get a response from Hamill, who had blood in his eyes and is deaf. It was eventually ruled a disqualification victory for Hamill.

Hamill Trashes Jones

Jones' defeat remains one of the most contentious points in his career, with many fans and pundits looking to overturn it to a No-Contest. However, nobody is more keen to remind Jones of this loss than Hamill, who recently threw shade at Jones in an MMA Knockout Facebook comment:

"No worries," Hamill replied to a user claiming Jones can't be a GOAT because of his unclean record. "He lost to me. He refused to have a rematch. I guess he was out of PEDs. That's a bummer."

It's true, Hamill and Jones never had their rematch, and never will. Hamill's last fight was in 2018 for Maverick MMA, ending his professional MMA career with a record of 12-8.

Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

