Muhammad Mokaev Teases Next Fight after Surprising UFC Exit

It looks like Muhammad Mokaev will be returning to action soon after the undefeated fighter’s shocking exit from the UFC.
Unbeaten across both his professional and amateur careers, Mokaev’s seventh UFC victory over fellow top flyweight Manel Kape at UFC 304 looked to have put the 24-year-old in line for a potential title shot immediately after his hand was raised.
UFC CEO Dana White made headlines in the aftermath of UFC 304 when he announced that the promotion wouldn’t be re-signing Mokaev, and following an initial announcement on the broadcast for BRAVE CF 86 “The Punisher” officially confirmed this week that he’s returning to BRAVE to continue his fighting career.
Bahrain-based BRAVE CF has maintained a busy travel schedule this year and currently has events in The Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain locked in on its calendar for the coming months, but Mokaev has teased that he’ll be competing on an as-yet unannounced show in Abu Dhabi on October 25.
Following a decorated amateur career that saw him go a perfect 23-0, Mokaev made his pro debut at BRAVE CF 37 in 2020 and defeated Glenn McVeigh via unanimous decision.
“The Punisher” went on to compete in BRAVE four more times before his second-round submission against Blaine O’Driscoll at BRAVE CF 54 got him a call from the UFC, and plenty of combat sports fans will be tuning in on October 25 to see if Mokaev can continue his winning ways following a highly-publicized UFC exit.
