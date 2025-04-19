MMA Knockout

UFC signs vicious striker on a week’s notice for risky matchup

UFC Kansas City has received a fight cancellation, but the promotion has found a late-notice replacement.

The prelim contest between Evan Elder and Ahmad Hassanzada is no more, with debutant Hassanzada withdrawing.

As a replacement for Elder, the UFC has signed FAC standout and former Dana White's Contender Series loser Gauge 'Gee Money' Young, as reported by Marcel Dorff on Twitter.

Young is a prolific finisher with six of his nine professional victories coming by knockout. He owns four KO/TKO victories in the first round and hasn't won a fight by decision since his second professional appearance in 2021.

The adjusted UFC Kansas City lineup is as follows (subject to change):

  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates
  • Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang
  • Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama
  • Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov
  • Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz
  • Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick
  • Evan Elder vs. Gauge Young
  • Chris Gutierrez vs. Josh Castaneda
  • Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Alatengheili
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Malcolm Wellmaker
  • Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana
  • Timmy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero
  • Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards

