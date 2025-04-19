UFC signs vicious striker on a week’s notice for risky matchup
UFC Kansas City has received a fight cancellation, but the promotion has found a late-notice replacement.
The prelim contest between Evan Elder and Ahmad Hassanzada is no more, with debutant Hassanzada withdrawing.
As a replacement for Elder, the UFC has signed FAC standout and former Dana White's Contender Series loser Gauge 'Gee Money' Young, as reported by Marcel Dorff on Twitter.
Young is a prolific finisher with six of his nine professional victories coming by knockout. He owns four KO/TKO victories in the first round and hasn't won a fight by decision since his second professional appearance in 2021.
The adjusted UFC Kansas City lineup is as follows (subject to change):
- Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates
- Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang
- Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama
- Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov
- Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz
- Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick
- Evan Elder vs. Gauge Young
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Josh Castaneda
- Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Alatengheili
- Cameron Saaiman vs. Malcolm Wellmaker
- Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana
- Timmy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero
- Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards
