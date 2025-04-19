Tom Aspinall changes tune on Jon Jones with two-word message
It looks like Tom Aspinall could still be chasing Jon Jones for their undisputed UFC heavyweight title fight.
Aspinall-Jones is the most elusive fight the UFC has seen since Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, mainly due to Jones' demands of higher pay and preparation time.
The British champion is at his wits' end, naming Jones 'scared' to antagonize him into a fight. Many fans think Jones is chasing a UFC record by stalling Aspinall, and the interim champion isn't being played for a fool.
Tom Aspinall labels Jon Jones 'strange' in latest jab
Aspinall's latest jab at Jones was flavored with exasperation...
Playing word association with TNT Sports UFC, Aspinall branded Jones a "strange guy," marking a change in attitude towards 'Bones,' where Aspinall would typically slam him as a duck.
Jones exemplified this strangeness by tweeting-and-deleting a message directed at his UFC rivals earlier this week. He wrote, "The guy who was known for calling out Jon Jones, and didn't end up being great at all." Whether this was directed at Aspinall is open to interpretation.
Time is running out for a Jones-Aspinall announcement, with fans and pundits hoping something comes together for the Summer. However, Jones' last two scheduled fights have been in November, so perhaps something comes together then.
Any solid announcement will be made during a UFC PPV, like UFC 315 or 316 --- likely the latter with Sean O'Malley's profile being the bigger draw.
