Jack Della Maddalena defends Belal Muhammad from UFC fan criticism
Jack Della Maddalena is keeping cordial despite his high stakes fight at UFC 315.
'JDM' challenges for the welterweight throne against reigning champion Belal Muhammad. The Montreal-based fight marks Muhammad's first title defense since claiming the belt in June 2024, and fans have been wishing for his downfall all this time.
'Remember The Name' has built a reputation for hearing the final bell, winning 80 percent of his UFC contests by decision, and 75 percent in his 24 professional victories.
Maddalena believes being labeled as boring is part-and-parcel of being a dominant champion.
Jack Della Maddalena defends Belal Muhammad being called boring by fans
Speaking on The Grin Reapers podcast, Maddalena defended Muhammad from criticism of him being boring - comparing him to Georges St-Pierre in the process.
"Yeah, not the most exciting guy, but he's good at winning," Maddalena said. "A lot of people who are good at winning are not always the most exciting people.
"Like GSP, he copped a bit back in the day, people would say he's a bit boring. Then once the career's done you look back and go 'Oh it's... [not bad].'"
Maddalena and Muhammad are set to square off in the main event of UFC 315 on May 10. 12 fights have been announced for the card.
- Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena; WW title
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot; FLW title
- Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva; FLW
- Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi; BW
- Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Joel Alvarez; LW
- Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan; BW
- Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva; MW
- Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke; WW
- Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius; FLW
- Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan; LHW
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba; LHW
- Gavin Tucker vs. Jeong Yeong Lee; FW
