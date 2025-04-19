Boxing champion retires after throwback knockout in 42nd fight
2025 marks goodbye to another boxing legend, who lays down the gloves in their 42nd showing.
Following the news of George Foreman's passing earlier this year, fans will be saddened to learn that Sergey Kovalev has put down the gloves.
However, he makes the decision on the back of an emphatic knockout victory, ending his near-two-decade long career on a high-note.
Former three-time light heavyweight champion Kovalev came up against Artur Mann on April 18.
Kovalev capitalized on a lapse in focus from Mann in the seventh round, landing a crushing right hook that spun his head on the axle. Mann dropped to the canvas but the towel was thrown, awarding Kovalev a final, 30th knockout in his 36 professional wins.
'The Crusher' caps off a sixteen-year-long career with a finish at his 'Last Dance,' the event was marketed as his last fight.
