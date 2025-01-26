Conor McGregor takes shot at Nurmagomedov Family after controversial scorecard
Nearly seven years removed from his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was not happy with the outcome of the PFL "Road to Dubai Champions Series" main event between Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov and Irish MMA sensation Paul Hughes.
"The Nurmagomedovs Are Not Fighters"
Usman Nurmagomedov won a closely-contested and heavily-scrutinized majority decision 47-47, 48-46, 48-46, to retain his lightweight title in the final Bellator-sanctioned fight in MMA history.
McGregor, who lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 299 to cap off thepromotion's highest-selling pay-per-view, still has yet to let go of his disdain for the family, much less any of their well-documented combat success. There's a good chance he'll never reconcile, and if he does, it'll likely be temporary.
Taking on 'X," McGregor, who was promoting BKFC's KnuckleMania V event headlined by ex-opponent Eddie Alvarez and one-time press conference nemesis Jeremy Stephens, let loose about the fight while praising his fellow Irish fighter in Hughes.
"Tremendous fight and performance," McGregor wrote. "Easy win for Hughes, he DOMINATED THAT FIGHT. And Umar exactly what it says on the tin, a [Nurmagomedov]. Runner, sprinter, bolter, scarper, scurrying 'fighter'. The Nurmagomedovs are not fighters. They are the most non-fighting fighters out of Dagestan and all time. Run away around the cage and shoot a** bitches. Dagestan is better than the Nurmagomedovs and that is a FACT!"
Meanwhile, Hughes remained classy in defeat, as it was his first loss under the Bellator banner. Khabib Nurmagomedov sent a message congratulating Hughes on a close fight, inviting him to come and train with Usman and the rest of the team.
"Thank you for the fight and for the experience," Nurmagomedov wrote on 'X', tagging Hughes. "I invite you and your whole team and family to Dagestan, any time you want, believe me you will like it and your arrival will serve as a good example for many young generations."
Hughes obliged, but had a small caveat that could slightly delay the invite.
"Thank you, I have great respect for you, your team and your nation," Hughes wrote in a quote-tweet. "I would be honoured to take you up on this offer someday and then return the favour in Ireland. But please, only after I get to rematch Usman."
At press time, it is unknown whether or not the two will rematch. If they do, however, it seems like both parties are in agreement that a long-term relationship could be formed for the better of MMA.
For now, only time will tell.
