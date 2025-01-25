Jake Paul Praises Paul Hughes, Roasts UFC Star Conor McGregor after PFL Road to Dubai
Jake Paul used Paul Hughes’ incredible performance at Road to Dubai Champions Series as an opportunity to take a shot at UFC star Conor McGregor.
"Paul Hughes Did What Conor McGregor Couldn't Do"
The PFL opened its 2025 schedule with a huge event in Dubai, UAE over the weekend, and in the card’s main event Hughes challenged the undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov for the Bellator lightweight belt in what was the last title bout in that promotion’s history.
Usman’s cousin Khabib made headlines ahead of the event when he criticized the quality of Irish MMA compared to Dagestan, and those comments helped to generate significant hype around the Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes matchup and a card that the PFL dubbed “Dagestan vs. Ireland 2”.
“Big News” and Nurmagomedov combined to put on an incredible fight that the Bellator titleholder won via majority decision. Both of the lightweights and Khabib were quick to bury the hatchet after the bout ended, but Paul decide to fire a shot at McGregor while celebrating Hughes’ incredible performance.
"Paul Hughes did what Conor McGregor couldn't do. Congrats my guy. You won regardless of the outcome. Big ups to both men."
McGregor famously challenged then-lightweight champion Khabib in a massive grudge match at UFC 229, but while Hughes had tremendous success defending takedowns against Usman the former two-division UFC champion had few answers for Khabib’s takedowns and was submitted in the fourth round.
Both Jake and Logan Paul recently interacted with McGregor at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. A selfie of the group initially made the meetup seem like a jovial occasion, but footage was later released of “The Notorious” berating the pair after a rumored boxing match between him and Logan fell apart.
McGregor was scheduled to meet Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year before withdrawing with an injury, and the fact the 36-year-old hasn’t fought in three and a half years encouraged Hughes to note ahead of the Nurmagomedov fight that he’s currently “flying the flag” for Irish MMA fighters.
