3 Things UFC, Dana White Can Do to Fix Heavyweight Division in Tom Aspinall's Absence

A rare off weekend for the UFC brought about some pretty significant updates regarding its heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall (15-3 MMA, 8-1, 1 NC UFC) was thought to have realized his dream in Abu Dhabi last October when he made his first defense of his UFC Heavyweight Championship opposite former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane (13-2 MMA, 10-2, 1 NC UFC) in the main event of UFC 321.

Unfortunately, a potentially career-altering double eye poke halted the fight at 4:35 of the opening round to dampen those aspirations. While Aspinall kept the title, his story was left with a massive unwritten gap, one that's potentially irreversible, based on new information obtained by Uncrowned Combat this past week documenting Aspinall's 100-plus day recovery journey.

It is emotionally draining to consume, to say the least, and it is clear based on the way Aspinall describes his feelings that a good quality of life is currently being prioritized over a highly anticipated comeback fight later this year (at the White House or otherwise).

"I’m not even thinking about fighting at the minute,” Aspinall said. “All I’m thinking about is getting my health right, so thinking about a return date is pointless until that happens.”

With no concrete timeline set, or if there ever will be one based upon Aspinall's continued severity of his condition, the UFC must act swiftly to avoid a catostrophic year in one of its most synonymous superstar-driven divisions.

1. Jon Jones' Return To UFC Could Keep Heavyweight Division Relevant

Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jon Jones on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones (28-1 MMA, 22-1, 1 NC UFC) is arguably in a similar position Aspinall was around this time last year, but not for the same reason. Aspinall waited and never got a unification fight with Jones.

Jones' short-lived summer retirement proved to be a flash in the pan, but now, Aspinall is faced with a critical decision: return to 100 percent and maintain championship status, or walk away entirely. If he does decide to hang it up because of the recovery process, a fight between Jones and the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Alex Pereira, may be possible, as both men have expressed mutual interest in fighting each other.

With the UFC having yet to announce any fights for the June 14 spectacle on the South Lawn, Jones-Pereira may be enough to satisfy an MMA community likely craving for the heavyweight division to return to its old-school roots again.

We'll see if it does.

2. Put UFC Heavyweight Division in Hibernation

Zuffa LL

This is an extreme scenario, but could be necessary for the UFC to start its heaviest division fresh. Since March 2023 (including UFC 321 last October), there have only been three undisputed heavyweight title fights. Two of them featured the same fighters competing (Jones and Gane), while Aspinall began a newer era of the division, despite failing to have his signature moment well-documented.

If Jones' health scares are too severe to sustain a comeback, it's challenging to find any viable hevyweights who appear to be a shoo-in for their own title opportunity.

But, of course, a shift could dramatically change the entire division's landscape.

3. Let Tom Aspinall Simply....Heal Up?

Zuffa LLC

Maybe it is or isn't too hard of a realization. But, at the end of the day, an injury is an injury. Aspinall still may have a few solid prime years left, but even then, there really isn't a point in returning to a profession immediately unless the risk is worth the reward.

Better yet, only four months have passed by since the freak accident-turned-injury. Therefore, inactive would be the wrong word choice to describe Aspinall's situation.

Nonetheless, whether Aspinall defends or vacates his UFC title may be one of the biggest stories of the year when all is said and done.

The story is far from finished. In fact, it may be a continuation of a nearly two-year heavyweight saga finally reaching its boiling point.

In a few months (or more), we'll find out.

