UFC Champion Called Out for UFC 326 Showdown After Recent Title Fight Demand

Top-ranked flyweight contender Manel Kape has offered to fight disgruntled UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van in just a few weeks’ time.

Alexandre Pantoja ruled over the men’s flyweight division for more than two years after claiming the belt from Brandon Moreno at UFC 290, but the Brazilian’s fifth title defense at UFC 323 ended in disappointing fashion when Pantoja injured his arm just 26 seconds into the fight and relinquished the title to Van.

“The Fearless” recently expressed some frustration with the UFC for not getting his first title defense booked, which opened up the door for Kape to escalate an ongoing war of words between the two flyweight stars.

Manel Kape Calls Out Joshua Van For UFC 326 Fight

Preceding a post where Van openly questioned if the UFC plans to keep him sidelined for the entire year, the UFC flyweight champion proposed both Kape and #3-ranked Tatsuro Taira as options for his first title defense.

Manel…!???? Taira …!????

😂😂😂 — Joshua Van (@JoshuaVanBT) February 11, 2026

"Manel [Kape]...!???? [Tatsuro] Taira ...!????"

Kape was happy to jump at the opportunity to engage with Van, even going so far as to suggest that the two men should meet at the upcoming UFC 326 card that’s scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on March 7.

We’re all waiting for u to sign for March 7th. What’s the delay? Pen out of ink or hands shaking? https://t.co/sRNqDMeOQT — Manel Kape (@ManelKape) February 12, 2026

"We’re all waiting for u to sign for March 7th. What’s the delay? Pen out of ink or hands shaking?"

UFC 327 is headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, with Holloway’s “BMF” title on the line. That matchup is the only “title” bout currently on the UFC’s 2026 calendar, as no main event has been announced for the upcoming UFC 327 card in Miami on April 11.

UFC Could Be Waiting for Van vs. Pantoja Rematch

The first two numbered UFC events of the year both featured one title fight each (although UFC 324 did lose a planned co-main event between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes), and Van appears to be the reigning UFC champion that’s most interested in stepping up for one of the promotion’s upcoming cards.

Given the anticlimactic way that things ended at UFC 323, the UFC may be waiting to see how soon Pantoja is able to return for what would be an immediate rematch with Van. “The Cannibal” certainly earned the opportunity to reclaim his belt with a dominant title reign, and it didn’t take long after injuring his arm before Pantoja returned to the gym.

Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) reacts after breaking an arm against Joshua Van (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Kape appears to be next in line behind Pantoja for a flyweight title shot after he stopped Brandon Royval in the final UFC fight of 2025, but Taira also has a solid case for his own crack at UFC gold after stopping the formerly-undefeated Hyun Sung Park and two-time flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno last year.

