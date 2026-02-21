UFC Houston: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez Fight Card Betting Guide

UFC Houston goes down tonight (February 21) at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, and MMA KO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC Houston Full Fight Card Odds

• Sean Strickland (+225) vs. Anthony Hernandez (-278)



• Geoff Neal (-205) vs. Uros Medic (+170)



• Dan Ige (+180 vs. Melquizael Costa (-218)



• Serghei Spivac (+114) vs. Ante Delija (-135)



• Jacobe Smith (-325) vs. Josiah Harrell (+260)



• Zach Reese (+130) vs. Michel Pereira (-155)



• Chidi Njokuani (+114) vs. Carlos Leal (-135)



• Ode Osbourne (+110) vs. Alibi Idiris (-130)



• Alden Coria (-380) vs. Luis Gurule (+300)



• Nora Cornolle (+270) vs. Joselyne Edwards (-340)



• Ramiz Brahimaj (-110) vs. Punahele Soriano (-110)



• Phil Rowe (+180) vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (-218)



• Jordan Leavitt (+320) vs. Yadier del Valle (-410)



• Juliana Miller (+600) vs. Carli Judice (-900)

UFC Houston Money Line Bets

Alibi Idiris to Defeat Ode Osbourne (-130)

Alibi Idiris (red gloves) fights Joseph Morales (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Osbourne is in danger of being cut from the UFC after going 1-4 over his last five fights, and I expect Idiris to bounce back with a big showing following an upset-loss in his promotional debut.

Michel Pereira to Defeat Zach Reese (-155)

Michel Pereira (red gloves) fights Abus Magomedov (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

It wasn’t all that long ago that Pereira was working his way towards title contention, which makes the current betting line tempting against an admittedly dangerous but largely unheralded opponent in Reese.

Ante Delija to Defeat Serghei Spivac (-135)

Ante Delija (blue gloves) before the fight against Marcin Tybura (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

It looked like Delija had started his UFC career with back-to-back finishes before the bizarre restart in his last fight against Waldo Cortes-Acosta, and the Croation can get right back on track here against a perennial contender in Spivac that’s currently on a two-fight skid.

UFC Houston Prop Bets

Carli Judice to Defeat Julianna Miller via Decision (+200)

Carli Judice (red gloves) fights against Nicolle Caliari (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

You can also get Judice at -150 odds to defeat Miller via KO/TKO with how lopsided the money line is in this fight, but I like the 2-1 odds on “Killer” to tough things out before losing on the judges’ scorecards.

Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez Fight Goes the Distance (-145)

Sean Strickland (red gloves)celebrates defeating Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It’s well-established at this point that Strickland isn’t much of a finishing threat unless he decides to fight entirely against type here, but I think he also has the toughness and takedown defense necessary to keep Hernandez from ending things himself.

Ramiz vs. Brahimaj vs. Punahele Soriano Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (-180)

Punahele Soriano (red gloves) fights Dustin Stoltzfus (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Both of these men are proven finishers, and Brahimaj looks to hold a clear edge on the ground while Soriano likely packs the bigger power while the two welterweights are trading strikes.

