UFC Houston: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez Fight Card Betting Guide
UFC Houston goes down tonight (February 21) at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, and MMA KO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC Houston Full Fight Card Odds
• Sean Strickland (+225) vs. Anthony Hernandez (-278)
• Geoff Neal (-205) vs. Uros Medic (+170)
• Dan Ige (+180 vs. Melquizael Costa (-218)
• Serghei Spivac (+114) vs. Ante Delija (-135)
• Jacobe Smith (-325) vs. Josiah Harrell (+260)
• Zach Reese (+130) vs. Michel Pereira (-155)
• Chidi Njokuani (+114) vs. Carlos Leal (-135)
• Ode Osbourne (+110) vs. Alibi Idiris (-130)
• Alden Coria (-380) vs. Luis Gurule (+300)
• Nora Cornolle (+270) vs. Joselyne Edwards (-340)
• Ramiz Brahimaj (-110) vs. Punahele Soriano (-110)
• Phil Rowe (+180) vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (-218)
• Jordan Leavitt (+320) vs. Yadier del Valle (-410)
• Juliana Miller (+600) vs. Carli Judice (-900)
UFC Houston Money Line Bets
Alibi Idiris to Defeat Ode Osbourne (-130)
Osbourne is in danger of being cut from the UFC after going 1-4 over his last five fights, and I expect Idiris to bounce back with a big showing following an upset-loss in his promotional debut.
Michel Pereira to Defeat Zach Reese (-155)
It wasn’t all that long ago that Pereira was working his way towards title contention, which makes the current betting line tempting against an admittedly dangerous but largely unheralded opponent in Reese.
Ante Delija to Defeat Serghei Spivac (-135)
It looked like Delija had started his UFC career with back-to-back finishes before the bizarre restart in his last fight against Waldo Cortes-Acosta, and the Croation can get right back on track here against a perennial contender in Spivac that’s currently on a two-fight skid.
UFC Houston Prop Bets
Carli Judice to Defeat Julianna Miller via Decision (+200)
You can also get Judice at -150 odds to defeat Miller via KO/TKO with how lopsided the money line is in this fight, but I like the 2-1 odds on “Killer” to tough things out before losing on the judges’ scorecards.
Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez Fight Goes the Distance (-145)
It’s well-established at this point that Strickland isn’t much of a finishing threat unless he decides to fight entirely against type here, but I think he also has the toughness and takedown defense necessary to keep Hernandez from ending things himself.
Ramiz vs. Brahimaj vs. Punahele Soriano Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (-180)
Both of these men are proven finishers, and Brahimaj looks to hold a clear edge on the ground while Soriano likely packs the bigger power while the two welterweights are trading strikes.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
