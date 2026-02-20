Undefeated UFC Finishing Machine Gets New Opponent in Late-Notice Change to UFC 326

The upcoming UFC 326 card scheduled to take place on March 7 has been hit with a personnel change just two weeks out from the event.

This Saturday will see the UFC return to Houston, TX before heading to Mexico City for another UFC Fight Night next weekend, and after that the promotion returns home to Las Vegas for a UFC 326 card headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira.

The card recently received a late-notice boost in the form of a lightweight matchup between Drew Dober and Michael Johnson, and now Wristlock MMA also reports that Duško Todorović has withdrawn from a scheduled middleweight fight with Donte Johnson and has been replaced by Cody Brundage.

Cody Brundage Came Up Short In First Fight Of 2026

A member of the UFC roster since 2021, Brundage initially fell short of joining the promotion when he appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series the previous year and suffered his first professional loss at the hands of William Knight.

READ MORE: Gable Steveson Survives Head Kick & Moves Closer to UFC With Latest MMA Win

Brundage was booked for another DWCS opportunity but ended up stepping in to make his short-notice UFC debut against Nick Maximov at UFC 266 and dropped a unanimous decision. The 31-year-old rebounded with a pair of first-round finishes, but thus far his UFC career has produced mixed results and includes a 2024 No Contest against Abul Razak Alhassan as well as a majority draw with Mansur Abdul-Malik that was originally ruled as a victory for Abul-Malik.

Mansur Abdul-Malik (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A UFC 325 meeting with Cam Rowston saw Brundage suffer his second loss in a row, and he’ll look to get back on track with his short-notice opportunity against the undefeated Johnson at UFC 326.

Donte Johnson Preserved 100% Finishing Rate In UFC Debut

A perfect 7-0 in his professional MMA career, Johnson earned a UFC contract on the 2025 edition of DWCS when he stopped Darion Abbey with strikes in just over a minute.

READ MORE: UFC Knockout Artist Demands Opponent Sign Contract for "Fight of the Year"

That win extended an impressive streak for Johnson, as all of his previous pro fights also ended via strikes inside the opening round. “Lock Jaw” got to show off a bit more of the depth to his game in his UFC debut last November, as he needed to go to the second round against Sedriques Dumas before the 27-year-old got his hand raised via guillotine choke.

Donte Johnson won a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series last year. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

With Brundage stepping in to face Johnson and assuming that there are no other major changes during the next two weeks, UFC 326 is set to go ahead on March 7 with a total of 13 fights.

UFC 326 Fight Card

• Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 – For the UFC “BMF” Championship



• Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder



• Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.



• Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira



• Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel



• Cody Garbrandt vs. Long Xiao



• Rafael Tobias vs. Diyar Nurgozhay



• Sumudaerji vs. Jesus Aguilar



• Cody Brundage vs. Donte Johnson



• Luke Fernandez vs. Rodolfo Bellato



• Gaston Bolanos vs. Joo Sang Yoo



• Alberto Montes vs. Ricky Turcios



• Drew Dober vs. Michael Johnson