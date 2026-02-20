UFC Houston: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns to Houston, TX this Saturday (February 21), and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 14 fights on the card.

The main event will see Anthony Hernandez try to extend his eight-fight win streak when he takes on former middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland, who is coming off a failed bid to reclaim the division’s title in a rematch with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

The co-main event is welterweight contest featuring the division’s #12-ranked contender Geoff Neal and Uros Medic. Neal will be tasked with defending his spot in the welterweight Top 15 after going 1-3 across his last four fights, while Medic will be eager to crack the rankings after adding back-to-back first-round finishes to a professional fighting record that’s never seen him go to the judges’ scorecards.

UFC Houston Main Card Predictions

Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez

Anthony Hernandez (blue gloves) leaves the ring after defeating Brendan Allen (red gloves) in the middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Hernandez should absolutely be favored here, but I do wonder how much success he’s going to have trying to take Strickland down. That being said, he’ll still be the far more active striker on the feet, and it’s hard to trust Strickland to really go for the win after his last few performances.

(Pick: Hernandez)

Geoff Neal vs. Uros Medic

Geoff Neal (red gloves) fights Carlos Prates (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Medic’s kill-or-be-killed style could allow him to catch Neal with a big shot, but I think it’s more likely that “Handz of Steel” picks up a knockout-win of his own and defend his spot in the UFC welterweight rankings.

(Pick: Neal)

Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa

Dan Ige (red gloves) reacts after defeating Sean Woodson (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This featherweight matchup has clear “Fight of the Night” potential, and I’m going to pick the longtime UFC veteran in Ige to halt Costa’s impressive win streak.

(Pick: Ige)

Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija



Ante Delija (blue gloves) before the fight against Marcin Tybura (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

The card’s lone heavyweight bout will see Spivac enter the cage looking to avoid a three-fight skid, but Delija will be carrying a chip on his shoulder following his controversial loss to Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

(Pick: Delija)

Jacobe Smith vs. Josiah Harrell

Niko Price (red gloves) fights Jacobe Smith (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It’s not often you get to see two undefeated fighters square off once they’ve reached the UFC. I expect that Harrell will find some success in the promotion, but I have to pick Smith based on the performances in his first two UFC bouts.

(Pick: Smith)

Zach Reese vs. Michel Pereira

Michel Pereira (red gloves) fights Ihor Potieria (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Pereira would probably have been a heavy favorite in this matchup prior to his current losing skid, and I’m siding with the Brazilian to get back on track in Houston.

(Pick: Pereira)

UFC Houston Preliminary Card Predictions

Chidi Njokuani vs. Carlos Leal

Carlos Leal fights Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC 308. | (Craig Kidwell/MMA Junkie)

This might be the most underrated matchup on the entire card, and even though he faces a significant reach disadvantage I do think that Leal will hold the edge in punching power.

(Pick: Leal)

Ode Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris

Alibi Idiris (red gloves) fights Joseph Morales (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Following an upset-loss in his UFC debut, I expect Idiris will get back on track here and potentially bounce Osbourne from the UFC in the process.

(Pick: Idiris)

Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule

Alden Coria (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Alessandro Costa (red gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

An 0-3 start to his Octagon career would almost certainly spell the end of Gurule’s time with the UFC, and the promotion hasn’t done him any favors with this matchup against Coria.

(Pick: Coria)

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

Joselyne Edwards (blue gloves) rects after defeating Chelsea Chandler (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

This matchup presents Edwards with a huge chance to climb the rankings and also put together the best run of her UFC career with four-straight wins.

(Pick: Edwards)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Punahele Soriano

Ramiz Brahimaj (red gloves) reacts adoring the fight against Austin Vanderford (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Both of these men are looking to secure their respective fourth wins in a row, and I think Brahimaj’s ground game will be the difference in a fight that looks almost certain to produce a finish.

(Pick: Brahimaj)

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Phil Rowe

Phil Rowe (red gloves) fights Ange Loosa (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Possibly fighting for his place on the UFC roster, I’m going to slightly lean with Rowe to utilize his height and reach advantage and spoil Lebosnoyani’s promotional debut.

(Pick: Rowe)

Yadier del Valle vs. Jordan Leavitt

Yadier del Valle during his fight with Isaac Dulgarian. | (Zuffa LLC)

Leavitt’s grappling skills should hopefully make this an entertaining scrap, but I still expect that del Valle will get his hand raised and start to distance himself from that controversial fight with Isaac Dulgarian.

(Pick: del Valle)

Carli Judice vs. Julianna Miller

Carli Judice (red gloves) fights against Nicolle Caliari (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This could get interesting if Judice gives Miller opportunities to work on the ground, but it’s hard to pick against “Crispy” here with how impressive she’s looked in her last two fights.

(Pick: Judice)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Houston all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us as for live results and highlights on fight night.