UFC Returns to Winnipeg & Reveals Huge Main Event for UFC Fight Night Card

The UFC is officially returning to Winnipeg, and one of the country’s best talents will have the chance to break into the welterweight rankings in the night’s main event.

Following an initial report that the UFC would be headed back to Ottawa for a UFC Fight Night event on April 18, a new report from Adam Martin came out today indicating the promotion had elected to move the card to Winnipeg instead.

It didn’t take long after that for the UFC to officially announce that it was heading back to Winnipeg for the first time in nearly 10 years, and the event will be headlined by former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns and Canadian star Mike Malott.

Gilbert Burns Stares Down Prospect Of 5-Straight UFC Losses

Ranked as the UFC’s #11 welterweight contender, Burns is currently in the middle of the most difficult stretch of his entire MMA career.

The BJJ standout debuted with the UFC in 2014 as a welterweight before dropping down to the lightweight division, but in 2019 he returned to 170 lbs. and hasn’t looked back since. A lengthy win streak and back-to-back wins over Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley earned the Brazilian a crack at welterweight gold at UFC 258, where he was stopped by Kamaru Usman in the third round.

Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

“Durinho” rebounded with a 3-1 run before falling short against future welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad in 2023, and that setback kicked off what has now become a four-fight skid that most recently saw Michael Morales stop Burns in the first round of a UFC Fight Night main event last May.

Mike Malott Could Break Into UFC Rankings In Winnipeg

Burns will be tasked with defending his spot in the welterweight rankings against a stiff test at UFC Winnipeg, as Malott is riding the momentum of three-straight wins and will have the support of the Canadian crowd behind him.

“Proper” earned a UFC contract with a 39-second submission on the 2021 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series and went on to stop his first three UFC opponents before falling victim to a veteran comeback from longtime welterweight contender Neil Magny at UFC 297. Previously known largely for his finishing ability, Malott rebounded from that loss with a three-fight win streak that includes unanimous decisions over Trevin Giles and Kevin Holland.

Mike Malott (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

UFC Winnipeg will take place at the Canada Life Centre (home of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets) on April 18. In addition to Malott, the card currently features fellow Canadian star and top-ranked women’s flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius taking on Karine Silva.

UFC Winnipeg Fight Card

• Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott



• Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva



• John Castañeda vs. Mark Vologdin



• Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento



• Dong Hun Choi vs. Andre Lima