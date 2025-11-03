UFC axes MMA fighter linked with betting scandal after suspicious loss
Although UFC Vegas 110 is two days old, the fallout from this event won't likely be forgotten any time soon.
As the dust began to settle from the event, the MMA community grew suspicious of a featherweight fight between Issac Dulgarian and Yadier del Valle, which took place during a six-fight main card from the UFC APEX.
At a surface level, the fight was thought to be a battle of two rising prospects hoping to make a name for themselves in a stacked division. Instead, controversy ensued.
For the majority of the week, money held steady on Dulgarian, who was a -240 betting favorite at a wide array of sportsbooks. Within two hours of the fight, Dulgarian's number dwindled to -118.
In a late-night news dump from Uncrowned's Ariel Helwani Sunday, he revealed the UFC had released Dulgarian (7-2 MMA) following his first-round rear-naked choke loss to del Valle (10-0 MMA).
UFC APEX At Center Of Promotion's Latest Scandal
READ MORE: Ante Delija rips NSAC & UFC officiating after shocking UFC Vegas 110 loss
"Isaac Dulgarian, who was submitted last night by Yadier del Valle, has been released by the UFC, sources say," Helwani wrote. "He was released today. The official reason was attributed to last night’s loss, however, the bout has been the center of controversy after a ton of money started to come in on Dulgarian, a sizable favorite, to lose in the first, which is what happened."
The UFC has yet to release a formal statement, as of Monday morning, verifying Helwani's report. However, the promotion has previously issued a policy that anyone closely associated with a fighter cannot bet on their fights, nor can fighters under contract with the promotion.
"The UFC's contracted athletes are not exempt from these prohibitions, which state legislators and regulators have implemented for the purpose of maintaining the integrity of our sport," Campbell wrote in a letter, via ESPN in Oct. 2022
At the end of the day, the UFC's integrity is at stake. This is something it deeply addressed in another passage from Campbell.
UFC Brass Previously Dropped Hammer About Athlete-Wagering
"Many states also extend this prohibition to the athletes’ training teams, family members and others that have access to “inside information” relating to the athletes and their events," Campbell wrote. "In some instances, violations of these prohibitions could result in criminal charges. The UFC’s contracted athletes are not exempt from these prohibitions, which state legislators and regulators have implemented for the purpose of maintaining the integrity of our sport."
It is unclear whether the UFC plans to take further drastic measures, but it is yet another black eye toward MMA. A sport already so volatile, has a long way to go.
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC star suffered devastating injury during viral UFC 321 knockout
• Ex-UFC champion calls for massive change to post-fight bonuses in Paramount era
• UFC reportedly parts ways with two fighters after disappointing UFC 321 performances
• Jon Jones brutally trolls UFC star Tom Aspinall during DBX 4 weigh-ins
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.