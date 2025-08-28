Ex-UFC champion teases fight news with Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 looming
Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Błachowicz appears set to compete twice in a year for the first time since 2022.
It’s now been nearly four years since Błachowicz held the UFC’s light heavyweight title, which will be up for grabs in just over a month when Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira meet in an immediate rematch that headlines UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena.
Błachowicz nearly spoiled Pereira’s light heavyweight debut at UFC 291 but came up just short on the judges’ scorecards. Following a lengthy injury layoff, the former champion returned at UFC London last March and dropped a decision to Carlos Ulberg, who is now set for a potential title eliminator against Dominick Reyes in late September.
Jan Blachowicz Teases Next Fight After Back-To-Back Losses
Some fans were surprised to see Ulberg get the nod over Blachowicz in their co-main event bout in London, and the loss leaves the 42-year-old on a 1-2-1 run since losing the light heavyweight belt to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.
Blachowicz defeated Aleksandar Rakic in May of 2022 before he and Ankalaev fought to a draw in a fight for the vacant light heavyweight belt at UFC 282. That marked the last time fans have seen the former champion compete twice in the same calendar year, but according to a recent Instagram story he’s already signed on for a chance to snap his current two-fight skid.
Magomed Ankalaev & Alex Pereira Set To Run It Back At UFC 320
Although clearly at the end of his fighting career at 42 years old, Blachowicz’s history with both Pereira and Ankalaev means he could potentially find himself in the mix for a title shot if he were to score a decisive win in his next fight.
The Polish star still occupies the #5 spot in the UFC light heavyweight rankings, but unfortunately for him the only name ranked above him that he hasn’t fought yet is Khalil Rountree Jr., who is already booked to meet Jiří Procházka at UFC 320 following a dominant showing against Jamahal Hill at UFC Baku.
The decision of who will challenge for the UFC light heavyweight belt next may hinge as much on the result of the Ankalaev vs. Pereira rematch as it does on the performances of the division’s other top contenders. Pereira already holds two victories over Procházka and one over Hill, while the winner of Ulberg vs. Reyes would represent a fresh matchup for whichever man holds the belt after the UFC 320 main event.
