Ilia Topuria's next fight 'leaked' as UFC insider teases unwanted news
Fight fans are writhing this morning with the news of Ilia Topuria's manager, Lukasz Orzel, appearing to leak 'El Matador's' next fight.
The now-deleted Instagram story, captured by users like Dovy on X, appeared to leak a possible UFC 322 lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje, a fight that fans vehemently didn't want.
"Say goodnight Gaethje... #AndStill #UFC322," Luca wrote. 'The Highlight' is 0-2 in undisputed title fights, with most fans believing Paddy Pimblett or Arman Tsarukyan deserved the chance.
UFC champ Magomed Ankalaev reveals two-step plan that could end with Tom Aspinall fight
UFC lightweight Renato Moicano corroborates deleted Ilia Topuria 'leak'
Speaking with Laerte Viana just a day ago, UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano also explained that he was hearing 'whispers' about Topuria vs. Gaethje and Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van being targeted for UFC 322 in November.
No. 1 flyweight contender Van also indicated that he'd signed a fight contract earlier this week.
Ilia Topuria leaks are false, claims MMA insider
Spanish MMA journalist and insider Alvaro Colmenero explained, "as far as I know, the answer is NO," regarding whether Topuria is fighting in November. So, it's worth taking the 'leaks' with a pinch of salt.
UFC 322 on November 15 only has one confirmed fight, which is Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez. No location has been revealed, but it's expected to be New York, possibly Madison Square Garden.
