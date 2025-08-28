Ex-UFC title challenger threatened with 4th-straight loss in latest fight booking
Former women’s bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva will reportedly try and halt her losing run against surging UFC contender Jacqueline Cavalcanti.
Currently sitting at #8 in the UFC’s women’s bantamweight rankings, Bueno Silva joined the promotion off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018 and competed at flyweight for her first five UFC outings before she returned to 135 lbs. in 2022.
The move paid off, as the 34-year-old went on to fight Raquel Pennington for the vacant women’s bantamweight title at UFC 297 but lost a unanimous decision that kicked off what has turned into the first losing run of Bueno Silva’s MMA career.
Mayra Bueno Silva Looks To Halt Losing Streak In Las Vegas
“Sheetara” returned to action six months after her failed title bid at UFC 303 and lost to Macy Chiasson via doctor’s stoppage, and in her most recent outing at UFC Saudi Arabia in February she suffered a third-straight defeat at the hands of Jasmine Jasudavicius.
READ MORE: UFC loses chance at elite heavyweight who could have shaken up the division
Bueno Silva was booked to meet Joselyne Edwards earlier this month but withdrew due to injury, and now Ag Fight reports that the former title challenger will return to action for dangerous matchup with #11-ranked Cavalcanti in Las Vegas on November 8.
Jacqueline Cavalcanti Marching Towards Title Contention
Following a split decision loss to Martina Jindrova on PFL Challenger Series in 2022 that marked the first (and so far only) setback of her MMA career, Cavalcanti has put together a seven-fight win streak that includes an undefeated run in the UFC after she joined the promotion in 2023.
The former LFA bantamweight champion bested Zarah Fairn in her Octagon debut before earning split decisions against Josiane Nunes and Nora Cornolle. Cavalcanti most recently defeated Julia Avila via unanimous decision in February, and a win over Bueno Silva would likely see “The Nightmare” break into the Top 10 of the UFC women’s bantamweight rankings.
No Update On Kayla Harrison's First UFC Title Defense
A fifth-straight UFC win against Bueno Silva could put Cavalcanti a fight or two away from a title shot, although for now fans are still waiting to see who the first challenger of Kayla Harrison’s title reign will be.
READ MORE: UFC fans robbed of big fights as troubling trend sweeps the sport
The Olympic gold medalist and former PFL star submitted two-time titleholder Julianna Peña at UFC 316 to become the promotion's bantamweight queen, and she’s now 3-0 with two finishes since joining the UFC in 2024.
A superfight with former two-division UFC Champion Amanda Nunes looked to be in the cards immediately following UFC 316, but so far there’s been no concrete update on whether or not Nunes is actually going to come out of retirement for what would be her first fight since 2023.
More MMA Knockout News
• Tony Ferguson would fight Conor McGregor and another UFC legend but it’s never happening
• UFC Shanghai winner disputes controversial moment from shocking main event upset
• Ilia Topuria's next fight 'leaked' as UFC insider teases unwanted news
• UFC title challenger's incredible ironman streak could end in this dangerous fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.