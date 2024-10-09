UFC Lawsuit Reveals Upsetting Testimonies From Ex-UFC Veterans
Fighter declarations from the Le vs. Zuffa anti-trust lawsuit have revealed some unsettling truths about the behind-the-scenes of professional fighting.
As the new $375 million settlement awaits court approval, more than 50 former UFC fighters have voiced their support for the motion, citing their physical, mental, and financial conditions as compelling reasons to finalize the case.
Among those fighters are some very familiar names...
Shane Carwin's Declaration, 'Days in Bed' With Paranoia, Fear & Anxiety
Former interim UFC heavyweight champion Shane Carwin fought once during the Class Period, retiring in 2011 with six fights overall in the UFC. 'The Engineer' admitted he spends 'days' in bed battling paranoia, fear and anxiety as a result of damage to his brain. (Declaration courtesy of John S. Nash)
"Cognitive tests conducted at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and Concussion Legacy Foundation at Boston University (among others) are indicating I have suffered damage to the pre-frontal cortex and left hemisphere.
"I spend days in bed suffering from bouts of paranoia, fear and anxiety. I have been hospitalized twice to treat addiction..."
Carwin has a degree in engineering, hence the nickname. In his statement, he revealed he hasn't been able to 'hold down' an engineering job due to his condition.
"I have been unable to maintain adequate focus to hold down an engineering job. I face serious challenges in meeting basic everyday expenses for food, shelter, and transportation and in basic life skills necessary to function."
Wanderlei Silva Speaks Out
MMA legend and 12-fight UFC veteran Wanderlei Silva spoke out about noticing signs of traumatic brain damage and CTE in his statement (courtesy of John S. Nash). Silva fought four times in the UFC during the Le Class Period.
"While fighting for the UFC, I suffered many significant injuries, including concussions. I fear that during my career I have suffered traumatic brain injury (TBI) and am noticing symptoms common with TBI and CTE including depression, mood swings, and irritability."
'The Axe Murderer' also pointed to his financial situation as reason to accept the settlement.
"These funds would also allow me to obtain the healthcare I need and keep a roof over my head and food on my table..."
Silva left the UFC in 2013 and fought two more times in Bellator before retiring.
More fighter declarations can be read in Nash's post on X, or via PACER.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- How to Watch Beterbiev vs. Bivol: Stream, Time, Undercard
- Kickboxer Who Beat Alex Pereira Joins the UFC After Impressing Dana White
- Raquel Pennington Disputes UFC 307 Loss, Demands Rematch
- UFC Fans Shockingly Confident They Can Beat Conor McGregor
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.