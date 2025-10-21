UFC legend Dustin Poirier teams up with Bruce Buffer for iconic UFC 322 surprise
Former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier is back in the combat sports spotlight once again. This time, however, it's for a unique reason, with the help of UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer and one of the promotion's lead sponsers, Bud Light.
Following Poirier's retirement fight at UFC 318 in July in New Orleans, Poirier has started to focus on life after fighting, which includes desk panel appearances for the UFC during pay-per-views as a lead personality on ESPN platforms, among other ventures.
The Bud Light partnership, however, may be one of the most unique the UFC has ever done. According to a press release, the "Call Center" will allow a fan and a guest to attend UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov 15 in usage of PTO and, of course, Bud Light consumption.
"Bud Light has always been in my corner, and, now that I’m retired, it’s exciting to join the brand in making fight nights even more epic for fans and their crew," Poirier said in a statement. "I never thought my next job would be at a call center, but it’s sure been fun celebrating and giving back to the UFC fans who supported me throughout my career.”
Bruce Buffer Praises Bud Light Partnership Ahead Of UFC 322
READ MORE: Reinier de Ridder reveals devastating setback that led to UFC Vancouver loss
Poirier and Buffer sat down with MMAKnockout's Zain Bando to break down why this partnership could be the first of many to allow fans to get even closer to the action.
"It was very exciting," Buffer said about learning of the partnership. "I've been doing this for so long that everything came together. The idea of me working with Dustin Poirier, one of my favorite fighters of all time, it just was a total meeting of the minds."
Poirier says fans will be treated to an absolute thriller when UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena defends his title against former Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev in the night's main event.
Having shared the Octagon last June against Makhachev at UFC 322, Poirier offered his thoughts about how "JDM" will fare against one of the UFC's pound-for-pound best.
Dustin Porier Offers Major Key For JDM To Beat Makhachev
"He's gonna look like a legitimate welterweight fighter," Poirier said of Makhachev. "If 'JDM' can stop the takedowns or find ways to scramble back to and make it a dogfight...you know, he's big and he can punch."
Poirier says "JDM" will be able to "find success" on the feet, which makes the fight interesting.
As for Buffer, given his role of being unbiased, he is rooting for the fight to deliver.
Below is more info to get involved in the campaign, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 22. Fans must be 21+ to enter, alongside following the official rules linked here.
"Just give Bud Light’s call center a ring at 1-800-BUD-LIGHT and have your PTO request ready," the statement read. "Once connected, Bruce Buffer will answer the call, giving fans a chance to score cash to cover their shift and win tickets to UFC 322 in New York City."
The full conversation with Buffer and Poirier is below, courtesy of MMAKnockout in collaboration with "Bando's Breakdowns."
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC’s “King of Kung Fu” returns to fight dangerous finisher following viral KO
• Khabib Nurmagomedov teammate confirms UFC signing and debut fight at UFC Qatar
• UFC 321 reportedly adds surprise "Fight of the Night" contender on very short notice
• UFC legends set for trilogy fight on Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis boxing card
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.