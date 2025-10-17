UFC’s “King of Kung Fu” returns to fight dangerous finisher following viral KO
A welterweight tilt that almost certainly won’t require any involvement from the judges has reportedly been booked for a UFC Fight Night event on November 8.
The UFC is currently in the middle of a three-week stretch of international events that began with last Saturday’s UFC Rio before the promotion returns to Canada for UFC Vancouver this weekend. Following a trip to Abu Dhabi for UFC 321, the world’s leading MMA promotion will head back to Las Vegas for back-to-back events
Steve Garcia and David Onama will both headline a UFC card for the first time when they meet at the UFC Apex on November 1. Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown will serve as the main event for the card on November 8, and Mike Bohn reports that event will also feature another huge welterweight fight between Muslim Salikhov and Uros Medic.
Muslim Salikhov Coming Off Two Violent Knockouts
A member of the UFC roster since 2017, Salikhov was submitted in his promotional debut against Alex Garcia but rebounded with a five-fight win streak that included back-to-back knockouts of Ricky Rainey and Nordine Taleb.
“King of Kung Fu” had his winning run halted by Li Jingliang in 2022 before a highlight-reel spinning back kick knockout against Andre Filho, which earned Salikhov a “Performance of the Night” bonus. Following back-to-back losses against Nicolas Dalby and UFC Vegas 111 headliner Brown, the 41-year-old took a split decision over Santiago Ponzinibbio and earned another post-fight bonus when he stopped Kenan Song with a spinning wheel kick late last year.
Salikhov entered his last outing against Carlos Leal as a sizeable underdog, but the Russian only needed 42 seconds to brutally stop Leal with a counter punch and walk away with yet another “Performance of the Night” bonus.
Uros Medic Has Never Needed The Judges' Scorecards
“King of Kung Fu” will try to extend his winning streak to three fights on November 8 when he meets Medic, who has yet to go the distance in his 14-fight professional MMA career.
A contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, Medic earned a “Performance of the Nigh” bonus of his own in his promotional debut when he stopped Aalon Cruz with a flying knee and follow-up punches. “The Doctor” also earned an additional $50K for a first-round knockout of Tim Means last year, and after knocking out Gilbert Urbina in August his UFC record currently stands at 4-3.
Salikhov vs. Medic adds the possibility of a highlight-reel finish to a UFC Vegas 111 card that admittedly isn’t loaded with huge names. With only a few weeks to go until the event, the card is currently shaping up like this.
UFC Vegas 111 Fight Card
• Main Event: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown
• Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
• Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes
• Ricky Simon vs. Raoni Barcelos
• Darya Zheleznyakova vs. Luana Santos
• Adrian Yanez vs. Christian Quiñonez
• Josh Hokit vs. Max Gimenis
• Ismael Bonfim vs. Chris Padilla
• Jamall emmers vs. Hyder Amil
• Matt Schnell vs. Joseph Morales
• Marco Tulio vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
• Muslim Salikov vs. Uros Medic
