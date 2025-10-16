UFC legends set for trilogy fight on Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis boxing card
Former UFC middleweight titleholders Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman are officially set for a third fight, but this time the pair will meet in the boxing ring.
The trend of high-profile MMA names meeting each other in boxing has undergone another uptick in recent months, as former UFC title challenger Darren Till brutally knocked out former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold in August to close out a card that also saw Tony Ferguson end an eight-fight losing streak when he stopped “Salt Papi” in the third round.
In a surprise announcement that few combat sports fans could have anticipated, Most Valuable Promotions has confirmed that Silva will welcome Weidman to the boxing ring for the first time on November 14 as part of the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis.
Anderson Silva Continues Post-UFC Boxing Career
Considered by some to be the greatest fighter in the history of MMA, Silva exited the UFC in 2020 following a three-fight skid that saw him fall to Uriah Hall, Jared Cannonier, and future two-time UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.
“The Spider” didn’t spend long on the sidelines after leaving MMA, as he stepped into the boxing ring in 2021 and took a split decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and knocked out fellow UFC legend Tito Ortiz in the first round later that year. Silva competed in an exhibition bout with Bruno Azeredo before dropping a decision to Paul in a headlining matchup in October 2022, and in his most recent outing last year the Brazilian met former UFC rival Chael Sonnen in another exhibition boxing bout that wasn’t officially scored.
The 50-year-old’s incredible run of dominance as the UFC’s middleweight king from 2006 to 2012 made him a sure-fire lock for the UFC Hall of Fame, and Silva was officially inducted into the “Pioneer Wing” during the summer of 2023.
Chris Weidman Looks To Go 3-0 vs. Silva In Boxing Debut
There was a period during Silva’s reign as UFC middleweight champion where the Brazilian seemed to be unbeatable, but at UFC 162 the MMA legend’s title run came to an end when he was knocked out by Weidman in the second round.
Undefeated at the time, Weidman met Silva in an immediate rematch in late 2013 and successfully defended his title when he checked a leg kick and broke the Brazilian’s leg in one of the nastiest injuries in MMA history. “The All-American” went on to defend his belt against former UFC titleholders Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort before being stopped by the aforementioned Rockhold at UFC 194.
The 41-year-old’s post-championship career saw him go 3-7 overall across an eight-year period, which included a return from breaking his own leg against Silva’s former opponent Hall just 17-seconds into their fight at UFC 261. Weidman retired following a second-round loss to Eryk Anders at UFC 310, and the American will be making his boxing debut when he and Silva meet for a third time on the undercard of Paul vs. Davis.
