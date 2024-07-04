UFC Legend Jon Jones Offers Date for Return Fight: ‘It’s Really Happening'
Jon "Bones" Jones won't be on the sidelines for that much longer.
It's been more than a year since we've seen the UFC Heavyweight Champion in action, with Jones submitting Ciryl Gane with ease at UFC 285 to capture his second belt. Jones was supposed to defend the heavyweight title against former champ Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last November in New York, but he was forced out of the bout due to a torn pectoral muscle he suffered in training.
Jones To Fight In The Fall
Jones has the same time and place in mind for his long-awaited title fight with Miocic, which could be the final walk for both fighters.
"November 9th Madison Square Garden, I know it seems like a dream but it's really happening," Jones responded to a fan on Instagram, regarding his next fight.
While not official, UFC 309 is rumored to take place on Nov. 9 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It'd be a home game of sorts for Jones, who was born in Rochester, NY, later moving to Albuquerque to become one of the best fighters we've ever seen grace the UFC Octagon.
One More Dance?
It's uncertain at this time if we'll ever see Jones fight again after Miocic, but the UFC veteran looks to keep his options open should he have a performance he's proud of against Miocic.
"Honestly, it’s hard to say right now," Jones said, when asked if he'll retire after fighting Miocic. "I’m gonna base a lot of that on my next performance. The options are looking crazy right now."
"Nothing New" For Tom Aspinall
One popular next candidate for Jon Jones is Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall, who won the title right after Jones' injury took him out of UFC 295. Aspinall has made it known he wants to unify the title, but Jones is still adamant about giving Miocic and the New York fans the fight they were promised last November.
It's also "Bones" or bust for Miocic as the 41-year-old would rather fight Jones than Aspinall, and understandably so.
"It's still going, this is nothing new to me," Aspinall told Prime Casino, when asked if he's still chasing a fight with Jones/Miocic. "This has been going on since I was an amateur. I have got to beat everybody, that is what I have to do. Do I think it is fair what is going on? Not really.
"But I am here to prove myself, I am not here to nitpick nobody. If I have to fight everybody, I will fight everybody because I love this sport more than anything in the world."
Aspinall will defend his interim title against top contender Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event of UFC 304. Aspinall's already met Blaydes before, suffering a freak knee injury in the first 15 seconds of their heavyweight clash in July 2022.
Who knows if England's Aspinall will get his hands on Jon Jones, when this is all said and done.
