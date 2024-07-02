UFC News: Islam Makhachev Responds to Dustin Poirier Rematch Offer
Islam Makhachev doesn't want a rematch with Dustin Poirier.
Arman Tsarukyan Counters Michael Chandler Over Missed UFC Title Shot, Islam Makhachev ‘Not Surprised'
Poirier called out Makhachev in a Tweet on July 1, remarking that if Arman Tsarukyan didn't want to fight for the belt immediately, he'd step in for a rematch.
Makhachev's response was a deadpan "No thanks" on July 1, seemingly shutting the door on any future rematch. Poirier, presumed retired, probably won't be considering fights which aren't for the title fight now. This didn't stop his old rival, Michael Chandler, from hitting out at him for the callout.
Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier Enter Online Spat
"'No thanks' - retire man... we good," Chandler remarked in a post on July 2. Poirier didn't take this comment and reminded him of their fight.
Poirier submitted Chandler at UFC 281. The fight was well-contested, but fouls from Chandler, including fish-hooking Poirier's mouth, meant that the two lightweights didn't end on good terms.
Chandler has been sat out for nearly two years waiting for his shot at Conor McGregor. He alleged on July 2 that he was offered Makhachev in October but would fight McGregor if he is available by September.
