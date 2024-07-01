Dana White: UFC 303 Was Andrei Arlovski’s Last Fight, Ex-Champ Clears Air
Andrei Arlovski's UFC career has finally come to a close.
Arlovski's Final Fight In The UFC
On Saturday, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the former heavyweight champion had fought his final fight in the promotion, that being a controversial split decision loss to Martin Buday on the UFC 303 undercard.
"Yeah, that was Andrei's last fight," White said at the UFC 303 post-fight press conference.
Arlovski made his pro debut in 1999 and won the UFC Heavyweight title in 2005. He has had an astonishing 42 fights inside the Octagon (although his last UFC fight against Buday was far from astonishing). "Pitbull" has wins over Tim Sylvia, Fabricio Werdum, Frank Mir, and many more.
"More Stories To Tell" For Arlovski
You might be wondering why the UFC cut Michelle Waterson a sendoff promo following her retirement fight at UFC 303 but not for Arlovksi. While he may not be under UFC contract anymore, the 45-year-old will look to keep his fighting career alive elsewhere.
"What makes me great aren’t the 34 victories, what makes me great are the 20+ times before Saturday night, before UFC 303 - that I figured out how to become victorious," Arlovski wrote on Monday, following his loss to Buday.
"UFC 303 wasn't my night. I didn’t want to finish my journey in the UFC like that, but it is - what it is. And yes, I’m not b*******, just wondering how come? Soooo, my chapter in the UFC is closed, but my book is not finished yet. Will see what’s around the corner. [There's] more stories to tell."
As for his current plans outside the Octagon, Andrei Arlovski is going to take a much-needed vacation with his family.
Which promotion should sign the former UFC Heavweight Champion?
