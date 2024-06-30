Dana White Warms Up To Jones vs. Pereira UFC Clash: 'People Want To See'
Although UFC CEO Dana White doesn't tend to make new fights immediately after an event's conclusion, his ear --- literally --- has been getting flooded with pleas and requests to try to make Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira at heavyweight the next big blockbuster unification title fight.
Pereira knocked out Jiří Procházka in Round 2 to defend his light heavyweight title at UFC 303, likely stamping his mark on the series.
At the UFC 303 post-fight press conference, White doubled down on earlier responses and seemed intrigued by the idea of the fight. White said that the newly minted buzz began as he was leaving the Octagon after wrapping Pereira's belt on him.
"I'm standing up there with the belt and I had Joe Rogan in my ear the whole time we were up there, 'Let him fight heavyweight. Come on. Just do it.'"- UFC CEO Dana White
Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira Has Its Own History Attached To It
Whether White will pull the trigger and make the fight remains to be seen, but he said he is greatly aware of the fan interest and the intrigue the fight may bring. Pereira has won titles in two different divisions (middleweight and light heavyweight), while Jones, minus a disqualification in December 2009, has never lost in the UFC.
"I know that's what people want to see."- UFC CEO Dana White
For several years, the UFC opposed the idea of super fights and fighters attempting to win multiple belts in different divisions. The reason was unclear, but the organization's stance changed when Conor McGregor became the lightweight champion in 2016, making it commonplace.
Pereira is open to the idea. Jones has not tweeted since June 21, so it remains to be seen how this potential fight proceeds forward. However, the wheels are in motion for Pereira to become the first fighter in promotional history to win belts in three divisions.
For now, only time will tell, as Pereira helped the UFC achieve the fourth-highest gate in company history.
