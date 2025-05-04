15-fight UFC mainstay retires after gutting back-to-back losses
UFC Des Moines is off to a decent start, with a pair of sloppy decisions and two emphatic finishes on the opening prelims.
Quang Le found his first UFC finish by choking Gaston Bolanos to sleep. This was followed by perennial strawweight contender Gillian Robertson securing her fourth win in a row, finishing Marina Rodriguez with a flurry of punches on the ground.
However, fans were saddened to see Rodriguez take off the gloves in the post-fight scrum, and soon announce her retirement from the UFC...
Gillian Robertson retires Marina Rodriguez at UFC Des Moines
Robertson was always going to be a difficult fight for Rodriguez. 'The Savage' is known to have some of the most potent grappling skills in the women's strawweight division. On the other hand, Rodriguez maintained a Muay Thai base, the likes she used to demolish Michelle Waterson-Gomez in 2023.
Rodriguez-Robertson sat bang in the middle of the Des Moines prelims. Robertson controlled the pace with her smothering grappling, and managed to pummel Rodriguez into submission in the second round for a TKO finish.
Following the result, which was her fourth loss in her last five appearances, Rodriguez announced her retirement from MMA. She used the opportunity to fundraise for a 'special project.'
"These gloves here I'm going to auction for a special project," Translator Fabiano Buskei said on Rodriguez's behalf. "A social project, for my gym. It's stopped [because of a lack of resources]. . .
"I would like to ask if Dana, Mick, anybody can help, if you can contribute. . . This project is for them not to be just fighters, but for them to win in life."
Rodriguez ends her MMA career with a 17-6-2 record, 7-6-2 in the UFC.
