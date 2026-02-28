UFC Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Lone’er Kavanagh Fight Card Betting Guide

UFC Mexico goes down tonight (February 28) at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, and MMA KO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

UFC Mexico Full Fight Card Odds

• Brandon Moreno (-218) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (+180)



• Marlon Vera (+235) vs. David Martinez (-290)



• Daniel Zellhuber (-500) vs. King Green (+380)



• Edgar Chairez (-340) vs. Felipe Bunes (+270)



• Imanol Rodriguez (-455) vs. Kevin Borjas (+350)



• Santiago Luna (-650) vs. Angel Pacheco (+470)



• Jose Medina (+490) vs. Ryan Gandra (-675)



• Macy Chiasson (+140) vs. Ailin Perez (-166)



• Christian Quiñonez (-675) vs. Kris Moutinho (+490)



• Douglas Silva de Andrade (+190) vs. Javier Reyes (-230)



• Ernesta Kareckaite (-198) vs. Regina Tarin (+164)



• Erik Silva (+525) vs. Francis Marshall (-750)



• Wes Schultz (+205) vs. Damian Pinas (-250)

UFC Mexico Underdog Bets

Macy Chiasson to Defeat Ailin Perez (+140)

Macy Chiasson during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A sixth-straight win for Perez would put the Argentinian right on the cusp of title contention, but Chiasson has shared the Octagon with some of the top names in the women’s bantamweight division over the last several years.

Regina Tarin to Defeat Ernesta Kareckaite (+164)

Kareckaite has a big chance to hand Tarin her first loss and derail a fairly significant hype train, but “Kill Bill” was already preparing to fight in Mexico City this week before getting this short-notice call up and could feed off the energy of the crowd in her home country.

Marlon Vera to Defeat David Martinez (+235)

Marlon Vera (red gloves) fights Aiemann Zahabi (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

There are several fights on this card with extremely long odds, and if you’re scared off by some of the steeper ones then getting Vera as more than a 2 to 1 underdog is tempting. There are understandable concerns about if “Chito” will be active enough to snap his losing skid here, but the former title challenger has a clear edge over Martinez in terms of the competition he’s faced in the UFC.

UFC Mexico Prop Bets

Brandon Moreno to Defeat Lone’er Kavanagh via Submission or Decision (-140)

Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Brandon Moreno (blue gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. | Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

Kavanagh is coming off a knockout-loss to Charles Johnson, but Moreno has always been more of a submission threat than a heavy-hitter and could either force a tap in this bout or utilize his extensive experience in five-round fights to win a decision.

Daniel Zellhuber to Defeat King Green via Decision (+140)

Michael Johnson (red gloves) fights against Daniel Zellhuber (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Zellhuber could certainly find openings to finish this fight, but I think “Golden Boy” may want to rely on his sizeable reach advantage and take a safe approach to get his hand raised after being upset by Michael Johnson at UFC 318.

Cristian Quiñonez vs. Kris Moutinho – Fight Doesn’t Start Round 3 (-160)

Malcolm Wellmaker (red gloves) fights Kris Moutinho (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Moutinho’s killed-or-be-killed style is what earned him an invite back to the UFC last year, and I don’t expect that this matchup is going to make it past the first 10 minutes.

