UFC Nashville: Lewis vs. Teixeira full card, betting odds, start time, how to watch

The UFC schedule resumes from Tennessee this Saturday, headlined by a pair of heavyweights.

UFC Fight Night goes down from Nashville tonight with a 12-fight card from Bridgestone Arena, surely to deliver some fun fights throughout the night.

The main event is a big one, literally (a combined 520 pounds). Former title challenger Derrick Lewis attempts to give Tallison Teixeira his toughest fight to date, as it is only Teixeira’s second UFC outing. He made his promotional debut against Justin Tafa in February, needing 35 seconds to secure the stoppage at UFC 312.

As for Lewis, he has had a rollercoaster of a UFC career but continues to be known for highlight-reel finishes. His power was on full display last May, knocking out Rodrigo Nascimento to secure his second win in his last three fights.

Lewis was blunt about Teixeira’s skillset, as he comes into the fight with little, if any, background on Teixeira’s past.

Derrick Lewis Offers Blunt Assessment Of UFC Nashville Main Event

“He's a heavyweight, so pretty sure he's got knockout power. I didn't watch any of his fights yet, nothing like that, but my coach told me he's got a lot of first-round knockouts,” Lewis told MMAJunkie in an exclusive interview.

Lewis says his strategy hasn’t changed regardless of opponent, despite a slight adjustment: no days off.

“I've been training for like four months now, non-stop really, down to every day, and I never did that before,” Lewis said.

In an interview with UFC.com, Teixeira said he respects Lewis as a fighter but is solely focused on what he’s capable of when all is said and done.

“I’ve gotten somewhere, but I’m nowhere near where I want to be at, so that part has not changed; I continued to be the same person and work as hard. So everything changed, yet nothing changed,” Teixeira said.

Check out the bout order and betting odds below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Rest Of UFC Nashville

Main Card (Start time 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN)

  • Main Event: Derrick Lewis (+260) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-325), heavyweight – five rounds (non-title)
  • Co-Main Event: Stephen Thompson (+330) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (-425), welterweight
  • Calvin Kattar (+114) vs. Steve Garcia (-135), featherweight
  • Nate Landwehr (+215) vs. Morgan Charriere (-265), featherweight
  • Vitor Petrino (-675) vs. Austen Lane (+490), heavyweight
  • Junior Tafa (-185) vs. Tuco Tokkos (+154), light heavyweight

Preliminary Card (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN)

  • Featured Prelim: Max Griffin (+260) vs. Chris Curtis (-325), welterweight
  • Jake Matthews (+120) vs. Chidi Njokuani (-142), welterweight
  • Lauren Murphy (+470) vs. Eduarda Moura (-650), flyweight
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu (-198) vs. Valter Walker (+164), heavyweight
  • Mitch Ramirez (+675) vs. Mike Davis (-1050), lightweight
  • Fatima Kline (-1350) vs. Melissa Martinez (+800), strawweight

Zain Bando
