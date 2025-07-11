UFC Nashville fight card picks & predictions for Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
The UFC returns this weekend with a UFC Fight Night card in Nashville, TN, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 fights on the card.
The event is headlined by top-ranked heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira, who debuted in the UFC with a 35-second knockout earlier this year and now gets a huge step up in competition against the promotion’s all-time leader in knockouts.
The night’s co-main event is a welterweight bout featuring former title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Gabriel Bonfim. Thompson comes into the night looking to snap a two-fight skid and collect his first win since 2022, while Bonfim has won two fights in a row after being upset by Nicolas Dalby in 2023.
UFC Nashville Main Card Predictions
Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
This may finally be the fight where Lewis comes up short against a rising heavyweight prospect, but until I see that happen I have to pick “The Black Beast” to score another finish and add to his legacy as the UFC’s all-time knockout leader.
(Pick: Lewis)
Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim
Thompson has obviously slowed down considerably at this stage of his career, but given that Bonfim’s best path to victory is on the ground I’m going to slightly lean with “Wonderboy” to stifle the Brazilian’s takedown attempts and pull off an upset in Nashville.
(Pick: Thompson)
Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia
While Garcia’s current streak of knockouts is certainly impressive, Kattar’s own striking skills and the fact that he’s never been knocked out should allow him to spoil his opponent’s momentum and also snap his current four-fight skid.
(Pick: Kattar)
Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere
This is one of the best matchups at UFC Nashville as well as a potential Fight of the Night contender. Charriere is certainly the more technical fighter, but I think that Landwehr can survive any big shots and outwork “The Last Pirate” to get back into the win column.
(Pick: Landwehr)
Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane
I don’t know how far Petrino will be able to go in the UFC heavyweight division in the long run, but he does have the knockout power necessary to stop Lane and kick off his time in a new weight class with a big victory.
(Pick: Petrino)
Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos
Tafa is in the opposite position of Petrino as a former heavyweight dropping down to 205 lbs., but as long as his power translates to a new division then he should be able to handle Tokkos in what could be the 35-year-old’s final fight in the UFC.
(Pick: Tafa)
UFC Nashville Preliminary Card Predictions
Chris Curtis vs. Max Griffin
There was a point in Griffin’s career where I think he’d be able to stifle Curtis’ striking and pull of the upset here, but at this stage I think “The Action Man” will just be too much too much for him to handle.
(Pick: Curtis)
Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani
Njokuani is currently on the best run of his UFC career after snapping a three-fight losing streak. Matthews will certainly be a tough test, but if the American can keep things standing then he should be able to get the job done here.
(Pick: Njokuani)
Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura
Murphy is the kind of experienced veteran that could have bested the younger Moura at one point in her career, but this is a tough matchup for her to come back to after two and a half years out of the cage.
(Pick: Moura)
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Valter Walker
Despite the fact that Nzechukwu is a more than 2-1 favorite, this feels like one of the tougher fights to call at UFC Nashville. Walker has never been knocked out, but even if he can’t stop him with strikes I still think Nzechukwu is well-rounded enough to earn his third-straight win.
(Pick: Nzechukwu)
Mike Davis vs. Mitch Ramirez
Davis’ four-fight win streak came to an end in his last outing against Fares Ziam, but this matchup with Ramirez is a good spot for “Beast Boy” to get back on track ahead of what will hopefully be a more active schedule going forward.
(Pick: Davis)
Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez
Kline’s debut loss in a short-notice flyweight bout with Jasmine Jasudavicius has aged well given that Jasudavicius is now the promotion’s #5-ranked flyweight contender, and “The Archangel” should move closer towards the strawweight rankings with a win over Melissa Martinez in Nashville.
(Pick: Kline)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Nashville all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights on fight night.
