3 possible opponents for UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall needs options. UFC Nashville's main event may give him one, but two others also stick out.

Zain Bando

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

By the end of the year, the UFC Heavyweight Championship will have undergone a significant change.

Of course, this traces back to the newly-crowned undisputed champion, Tom Aspinall, and how his title run might play out.

Aspinall was linked to a fight with Jon Jones for over a year to determine who the rightful champion would be. It appears that the fight may never happen, especially after Jones retired in June, only to tweet that he had re-entered the testing pool over the 4th of July holiday.

Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It looks as if Jones is hinting at a comeback, but even if he isn’t, the division will move on regardless. Therefore, here are three opponents that would make sense for Aspinall to fight as he establishes himself as champion.

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

This is the most obvious choice. Aspinall needs fresh matchups, and Gane is undoubtedly one of them. His two losses are to the previous two titleholders in Jones and Francis Ngannou, while his track record speaks for itself.

Gane won a close decision last December.
Dec 7, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Ciryl Gane (red gloves) fights Alexander Volkov (blues gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Aspinall needs to be tested across 25 minutes at some point, and Gane has certainly showcased the skills to do just that with decision wins against Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik in those five-round scenarios.

READ MORE: Best UFC Nashville knockout artists not-named Derrick Lewis

If the UFC goes this direction, it will be interesting to see if Aspinall can extend Gane’s title fight losing streak to three, or if Gane can shake up the division in a big way.

Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira

A few things would have to happen to make this fight a reality. For one, Aspinall would have to retain the heavyweight title, while also assuming Alex Pereira gets past Magomed Ankalaev in a would-be rematch to regain the light heavyweight strap.

Pereira attempts to regain his light heavyweight titl
Mar 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (red gloves) prepares to fight Magomed Ankalaev (not pictured) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

If both were to occur, a super fight between the pair seems at play. It would be a clash of dynamic strikers who always look for the finish. It would be a matter of who catches who first. That possibility is anyone’s guess, making the fight highly-intriguing.

Tom Aspinall vs. Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira Winner

This one is an outlier, but given the current state of the division, the promotion may have to go this route for the non-ideal quick fix.

Lewis is still seeking a heavyweight titl
Nov 4, 2023; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Derrick Lewis (blue gloves) reacts after losing to Jailton Almeida (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason da Silva-Imagn Images / Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

If Tallison Teixeira gets a title shot, it would be just his third UFC fight. Brock Lesnar also got a title shot in his third fight, so the possibility isn’t too far-fetched. Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis has paid his dues. He doesn’t have much left to prove, except that he has still never claimed UFC gold. Fighting Aspinall would give him a chance to do so.

After Saturday night concludes, the heavyweight division is going to be in a much clearer spot. Regardless of who wins in the main event, Aspinall should be aware of some of his potential future opponents to help get the division moving again.

And that’s all he can ask for.

Zain Bando
