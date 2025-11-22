UFC Qatar free live stream results & highlights for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker

The UFC heads to Doha, Qatar for the first time today (November 22) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a massive lightweight matchup.

The main event will see Arman Tsarukyan try to fight his way back to a title shot after pulling out of a rematch with Islam Makhachev when he meets fan favorite Dan Hooker. Currently sitting at #6 in the UFC lightweight rankings, Hooker is riding the momentum of three-straight victories.

The co-main event for UFC Qatar also features some major stakes for the welterweight division, as former titleholder Belal Muhammad returns for the first time since losing his belt to take on #6-ranked contender Ian Machado Garry.

UFC Qatar Live Results & Highlights

The rest of the UFC Qatar main card will also see Volkan Oezdemir face Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight contest after former top-ranked middleweight Jack Hermansson drops down to welterweight to face Myktybek Orolbai.

Volkan Oezdemir (red gloves) before his fight against Nikita Krylov (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. | Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

Waldo Cortes-Acosta will also compete for the second time this month when he steps in on just three days’ notice to meet fellow top-ranked heavyweight Shamil Gaziev, and the main card opens with the return of former UFC title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi for a matchup with Tagir Ulanbekov.

Kyoji Horiguchi celebrates after his win over Darrion Caldwell (not pictured) during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The prelims boast plenty of standout matchups and are highlighted by several high-profile debuts, including in the card’s featured prelim when former Cage Warriors star Luke Riley steps into the Octagon for the first time to face Bogdan Grad.

The only fight week change to UFC Qatar was when Serghei Spivac withdrew from his matchup with Gaziev and was replaced by Cortes-Acosta, as all fighters scheduled to compete made weight for their respective bouts ahead of the event.

The prelim action is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

UFC 322 Qatar Card (ESPN+, 1:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker



• Co-Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry



• Volkan Oezdemir vs. Alonzo Menifield



• Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai



• Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Shamil Gaziev



• Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

UFC Qatar Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 10:00 a.m. ET)

• Bogdan Grad vs. Luke Riley



• Nicolas Dalby vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev



• Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev



• Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Rafael Cerqueira



• Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria



• Ismail Naurdiev vs. Ryan Loder



• Nurullo Aliev vs. Shem Rock



• Marek Bujlo vs. Denzel Freeman

