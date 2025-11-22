UFC Qatar fighter flattens opponent with sensational one-shot knockout

The first major highlight of UFC Qatar came courtesy of an incredible one-punch knockout from Ismail Naurdiev.

Serving as the UFC's final November event of 2025 before the promotion closes out the year with a pair of cards in December, UFC Qatar is headlined by top-ranked lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker.

The card was littered with intriguing bouts as the UFC looked to make an impression with its first show in Qatar, and in the night's third fight Naurdiev brought the crowd to its feet by knocking out Ryan Loder.

Ismail Naurdiev Scores His First UFC Finish

Currently on his second stint with the UFC, Naurdiev initially went 2-2 after joining the promotion in 2019.

Following seven fights outside of the UFC, Naurdiev returned to the Octagon last year and took a unanimous decision over Bruno Silva. The 29-year-old dropped a decision to Jun Yong Park in his next outing before being booked to face Loder in Qatar.

Line as a small favorite against the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 32, Naurdiev scored the first finish of his UFC career when he connected with a perfect right hand that left Loder flat on his back.

Naurdiev initially ran in to follow up on the knockdown before realizing that Loder was done, leaving him to jump up on the fence and celebrate an incredible victory.

ISMAIL NAURDIEV ONLY NEEDED ONE PUNCH 👊 #UFCQatar pic.twitter.com/w3r4jAtB27 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 22, 2025

Including his wins on TUF 32, Loder was on a five-fight win streak coming off the show but has now been knocked out in the first round of both of his UFC outings this year.

Naurdiev's first knockout since 2022 was a welcome sight for the UFC Qatar crowd, as the event kicked off with a lackluster heavyweight bout between Denzel Freeman and Marek Bujlo before Nurullo Aliev took a hard-fought unanimous devision over Shem Rock.

